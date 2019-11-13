{{featured_button_text}}
Snow

Today is not exactly going to be a beautiful day in the neighborhood on this day of national kindness. Here's the best the National Weather Service can muster.

Gusty south winds this morning may lead to some blowing and drifting of already fallen snow. West to east oriented roads will be most susceptible to minor drifting.

Light snow will be possible this afternoon and evening, especially north of U.S. 20. Minor accumulations less than 1 inch are expected.

There's a 20% chance of snow for the Quad-City area after 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 29 degrees and wind-chill values as low as zero. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will see a 20% chance of snow before 11 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 21 degrees. 

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 18 degrees.

November

• Seven day forecast

• River Drive detour begins today in Davenport: 

A partial detour of River Drive in Davenport goes into effect today for the removal of medians between Iowa and Perry streets. 

The medians — never intended to function as flood control — were installed in 2010 with city and IDOT grant funds.

The purpose of the medians was to reduce speeds/calm traffic on River Drive. Plants were added to the design to complement and enhance the aesthetic along the riverfront.

Since installation, the medians have achieved their purpose; however, they have made installation of the temporary floodwall in that area less efficient.

Removal will provide more working space for the future installation of the temporary floodwall in that area. Removal is estimated to be complete by mid-December.

Today's top headlines

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Today's lifestyles news

Public safety, courts and crime headlines

Today's top sports headlines

Today's food headlines

Today's photo gallery

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments