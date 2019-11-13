Today is not exactly going to be a beautiful day in the neighborhood on this day of national kindness. Here's the best the National Weather Service can muster.
Gusty south winds this morning may lead to some blowing and drifting of already fallen snow. West to east oriented roads will be most susceptible to minor drifting.
Light snow will be possible this afternoon and evening, especially north of U.S. 20. Minor accumulations less than 1 inch are expected.
There's a 20% chance of snow for the Quad-City area after 3 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 29 degrees and wind-chill values as low as zero. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will see a 20% chance of snow before 11 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 21 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 18 degrees.
• River Drive detour begins today in Davenport:
A partial detour of River Drive in Davenport goes into effect today for the removal of medians between Iowa and Perry streets.
The medians — never intended to function as flood control — were installed in 2010 with city and IDOT grant funds.
The purpose of the medians was to reduce speeds/calm traffic on River Drive. Plants were added to the design to complement and enhance the aesthetic along the riverfront.
Since installation, the medians have achieved their purpose; however, they have made installation of the temporary floodwall in that area less efficient.
Removal will provide more working space for the future installation of the temporary floodwall in that area. Removal is estimated to be complete by mid-December.
ROCK ISLAND – About half the questions posed at a public forum on recreational marijuana Tuesday had the same answer — that local officials, m…
Student No. 1216 and his mother clasped hands and bowed their heads at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday in a small conference room on the second floor of J.B…
A gem of the Quad-Cities will close sometime after Christmas.
Bill Horrell says working as development director for the Salvation Army Quad Cities is "easily the most rewarding job I have ever had." The nonprofit currently is gearing up for its annual Red Kettle campaign with a fundraising goal of $825,000.
A super-excited Davenport woman will be a contestant on TV's "Wheel of Fortune" Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m., on KWQC.
While most people are familiar with the great fishing that can be found around the Quad-Cities, many people may not know that at one time the …
Two 16-year-old boys have been accused of the Nov. 1 paintball attack in Davenport that injured a woman's eye.
More details released about the events around a September shooting in Moline in which a former police captain is accused of being the gunman.
Nineteen people face 38 criminal charges as part of federal gun, robbery and drug investigations United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announc…
ANNAWAN — In working up a game plan to contain Annawan-Wethersfield's high-octane passing game, opposing coaches can find themselves in a bit …
CHAMPAIGN — Right after the clock hit zero on Saturday evening at Spartan Stadium, and seconds after the Illinois football team had erased a 2…
Iowa added an elite piece to its women’s basketball recruiting puzzle Tuesday, keeping a prospect at home who ranks among the top five players…
DAVENPORT — I'm a bit of a pizza aficionado, so it means a lot when I say I am blown away by the slices at LoPiez.
While the rest of the world is gearing up to dive face-first into pumpkin and apple pies this month, I am bundling up and trolling for ice cream.
