Wednesday briefing: Strike shuts down I-74 bridge work, former UT resource officer pleads guilty, and Q-C COVID-19 update

Warmer temps return to the region — at least for a day. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today there is a 20% chance of showers after 4 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 56 degrees.

Tonight there is a chance of showers before 8 p.m., a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 p.m. The overnight low will be around 47 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday we'll see showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The high will be near 75 degrees. It will be breezy with an east wind between 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.