Wednesday briefing: Strike shuts down I-74 bridge work, former UT resource officer pleads guilty, and Q-C COVID-19 update
Wednesday briefing: Strike shuts down I-74 bridge work, former UT resource officer pleads guilty, and Q-C COVID-19 update

NWS: Summary

Warmer temps return to the region — at least for a day. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Temps

Today there is a 20% chance of showers after 4 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 56 degrees.

Tonight there is a chance of showers before 8 p.m., a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 p.m. The overnight low will be around 47 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday we'll see showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The high will be near 75 degrees. It will be breezy with an east wind between 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a low around 45 degrees. A south wind between 10 to 20 mph will become west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Crime, courts and public safety news

What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

Former UTHS resource officer, East Moline police officer pleads guilty to possession of child porn
Two more men charged in 2017 murder of Demetrius Allen in Davenport
Video surveillance of Aug. 29 District shooting led to Berry's arrest in Brand slaying
Rock Island police ID four officers involved in weekend shootout that left RI man dead
Cambridge man charged with felony sexual assault
More on Coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• Savage praises Moline students

• Number of regions slated for added COVID-19 mitigations jumps to 4; Surge continues as hospitalizations, positivity rates rise

• Three Scott County deaths linked to COVID-19

• Western asks students not to return to campus post-Thanksgiving

• Masks required at all Davenport libraries

• Pritzker back to daily briefings as pandemic picture worsens; Hospitalizations, positivity rates continue to climb; new mitigations levied in southern Illinois

