 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday briefing: Soggy Q-C, settlement reached in mistaken rest stop suspect, and Lillis leaving RIHS family
0 comments
alert featured

Wednesday briefing: Soggy Q-C, settlement reached in mistaken rest stop suspect, and Lillis leaving RIHS family

  • 0
Forecast

 There is a light at the end of the tunnel — warmer and drier weather is coming — later this week. Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today there is a chance of showers with thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 74 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into the night and overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m, a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday night: There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Humid

Today's top headlines

Crime, courts and public safety news

Entertainment and lifestyle headlines

Today's top headlines in sports

Today's videos

Madeline Hayden Mirocha, 12, gets the Pfizer BioNTech Vaccine on Friday, May 14, shortly after the vaccine was approved for adolescents age 12 and older. 

Today's top photo galleries

PHOTOS: Illinois basketball uniforms through the years

+40 
+40 
1922-23_Illini_men's_basketball_team.jpg
+40 
+40 
Illini 1975-80.jfif
+40 
+40 
Illini 1983 unis.jpg
+40 
+40 
Illini 1989 unis.jpg
+40 
+40 
Illini 2005 unis.jpg
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Three killed including 1-year-old girl in I-80 crash
Crime & Courts

Three killed including 1-year-old girl in I-80 crash

  • Updated

Three people died Thursday, including a 1-year-old girl, after the Ford Mustang in which they were riding crashed into the back of a semitractor- trailer that had slowed or stopped for traffic on Interstate 80, the Illinois State Police said in a news release issued Friday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News