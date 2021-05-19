Wednesday briefing: Soggy Q-C, settlement reached in mistaken rest stop suspect, and Lillis leaving RIHS family

There is a light at the end of the tunnel — warmer and drier weather is coming — later this week. Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today there is a chance of showers with thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 74 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
The chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into the night and overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday: There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m, a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday night: There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Today's top headlines
A collegiate swimmer who was mistaken for a suspect by local police has settled a lawsuit in the case, but the terms of the agreement are not being immediately disclosed.
Davenport aldermen will meet Wednesday to review a $1.6 million construction contract with CDMI Concrete Contractors of Port Byron, Illinois, to reconstruct Marquette Street between West 5th and 12th streets.
Michelle Lillis accomplished so much in her four years as athletic director at Rock Island High School.
Crime, courts and public safety news
CAMBRIDGE — Three California residents appeared Monday in Henry County Circuit Court on preliminary hearings for Class X felony methamphetamine trafficking after the 2006 Honda Accord they were traveling in April 27 was allegedly found to hold 31.8 pounds of methamphetamine.
A man has gone missing by the Rock River near the Prophetstown State Park in Prophetstown, Illinois, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.
A gunshot victim went to Unity Point Health-Trinity Hospital for treatment Tuesday morning, shortly after Rock Island police responded to a shots fired call.
Entertainment and lifestyle headlines
What’s a hop? How does yeast affect beer’s flavor? What’s the difference between an ale and a lager? All these questions are making us thirsty.
Americans should start getting screened for colon cancer earlier — at age 45 instead of waiting until they're 50, guidelines released Tuesday say.
Today's top headlines in sports
All season long, the combination of Bettendorf girls soccer players Sophia Utsinger and Avery Horner have been tearing up the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
Shannyn Vogler came to Bettendorf's girls golf program with a mature golf game. A team atmosphere has helped Vogler grow as a person and as a team leader.
A look at the top individual and team performances from the past week in the Quad-Cities area.
Today's videos
Today's top photo galleries
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Rick Rector
Online content producer
Morning online guy.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.