Wednesday briefing: Soggy Q-C, settlement reached in mistaken rest stop suspect, and Lillis leaving RIHS family

There is a light at the end of the tunnel — warmer and drier weather is coming — later this week. Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today there is a chance of showers with thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 74 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into the night and overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m, a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday night: There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Today's top headlines

College student, Quad-City police reach settlement in rest-area takedown A collegiate swimmer who was mistaken for a suspect by local police has settled a lawsuit in the case, but the terms of the agreement are not being immediately disclosed.

+4 This Davenport street will see a major reconstruction starting this summer Davenport aldermen will meet Wednesday to review a $1.6 million construction contract with CDMI Concrete Contractors of Port Byron, Illinois, to reconstruct Marquette Street between West 5th and 12th streets.

+2 In surprise move, Lillis leaving RIHS 'family' Michelle Lillis accomplished so much in her four years as athletic director at Rock Island High School.

Crime, courts and public safety news

Troopers find 31 pounds of methamphetamine during traffic stop in Henry County CAMBRIDGE — Three California residents appeared Monday in Henry County Circuit Court on preliminary hearings for Class X felony methamphetamine trafficking after the 2006 Honda Accord they were traveling in April 27 was allegedly found to hold 31.8 pounds of methamphetamine.

Search underway for man missing near Rock River A man has gone missing by the Rock River near the Prophetstown State Park in Prophetstown, Illinois, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.

Rock Island police respond to shooting Tuesday morning A gunshot victim went to Unity Point Health-Trinity Hospital for treatment Tuesday morning, shortly after Rock Island police responded to a shots fired call.