Wednesday briefing: Snow, Rib haven is back, and Snowstar shut down for inspection

Today will we feel above freezing temperatures and see a little more snow, but no need to rush out and get milk and bread yet.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
There's a 50% chance of snow today after 2 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 33 degrees. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Tonight snow is likely with a low around 29 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Thursday: Snow is likely before 3 p.m., rain and snow between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., then snow likely after 5 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 35 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Thursday night: Snow likely with a low around 31 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Friday: Snow likely before 2 p.m. then rain and snow likely. It will be cloudy with a high near 36 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Friday night: Rain and snow likely becoming all snow after 7 p.m. It will be cloudy with a low around 32 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
