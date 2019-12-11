Wednesday briefing: Snow ending soon, Moline robbery and bistate chase, and RI council nixes higher tax rate

It's snowing outside, so put on your winter driving hat, be alert for slippery roads, and watch out for those drivers who ignore the warning signs.
• A Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service: "A fast moving area of snow, with visibility down to one mile at times, will sweep over the area through the morning commute. The light and fluffy snow will add up to 1 inch in most locations before ending this morning. A narrow swath of 2 inches is possible from Cedar Rapids to the Quad-Cities. This will bring snow covered roads and slick conditions through the morning commute."
• A Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service: "The early morning snow event will end in Iowa between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., and in Illinois between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Visibility as low as 1 mile, and snow covered roads are expected until the snow ends, with widespread accumulations around 1 inch or less. A narrow swath of higher accumulations remains forecast from Cedar Rapids to the Quad-Cities, where 1 to 2 inches is expected. Once the snow ends, the rest of the morning and afternoon today will be dry."
Here's today's forecast. Snow is likely before 8 a.m. with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. The high will be near 27 degrees and a low around 22 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 43 degrees and a low around 28 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
