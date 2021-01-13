Wednesday briefing: Snow around the corner, MMA legend fired from TV job for being at capitol riot, and vaccine update

We're looking at temperatures reaching into the low 40s today before a cold front moving through the Quad-Cities brings snow and a wintry mix.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

The weather service in a Hazardous Weather Outlook states, "freezing rain or sleet will be possible over portions of eastern Iowa late tonight which could lead to slick spots on untreated roads."

The Hazardous Weather Outlook goes on to state, "a storm system is expected to move across the region through Friday night. Precipitation will begin as a wintry mix and slowly change over to all snow Thursday afternoon and continue through Friday.

"There is still some uncertainty on how quickly the cold air moves into the area which could change snowfall totals. Two to 4 inches of snow is possible mainly Thursday night through Friday with the heaviest snow falling northwest of a Cedar Rapids to Dubuque line.

"In addition to the snow, brisk winds will accompany this storm system Thursday through Friday. This will further reduce visibility in falling and blowing snow.

"A second storm system will move across the area on Sunday and bring mainly light snow to the area."