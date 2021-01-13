 Skip to main content
Wednesday briefing: Snow around the corner, MMA legend fired from TV job for being at capitol riot, and vaccine update
Wednesday briefing: Snow around the corner, MMA legend fired from TV job for being at capitol riot, and vaccine update

NWS: Storm

We're looking at temperatures reaching into the low 40s today before a cold front moving through the Quad-Cities brings snow and a wintry mix.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

The weather service in a Hazardous Weather Outlook states, "freezing rain or sleet will be possible over portions of eastern Iowa late tonight which could lead to slick spots on untreated roads."

The Hazardous Weather Outlook goes on to state, "a storm system is expected to move across the region through Friday night. Precipitation will begin as a wintry mix and slowly change over to all snow Thursday afternoon and continue through Friday.

"There is still some uncertainty on how quickly the cold air moves into the area which could change snowfall totals. Two to 4 inches of snow is possible mainly Thursday night through Friday with the heaviest snow falling northwest of a Cedar Rapids to Dubuque line.

"In addition to the snow, brisk winds will accompany this storm system Thursday through Friday. This will further reduce visibility in falling and blowing snow.

"A second storm system will move across the area on Sunday and bring mainly light snow to the area."

For the Quad-City metro area:

NWS: Summary

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 40 degrees and a low around 30 degrees.

Thursday brings the possibility of rain, snow, and sleet before 3 p.m., rain likely between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., then rain and snow likely after 5 p.m. The high for the day will be near 37 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.

Thursday night brings a 40% chance of rain and snow before 8 p.m., then a chance of snow. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

There's a 50% chance of snow Friday. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 25 degrees with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

• Reynolds proposal aims to improve social justice, defend law enforcement

• Iowa and Illinois say next vaccination phase on the horizon, but not here yet

• State’s positivity rate decreases again, remains below 8 percent

• RME forges ahead with online programs, emergency grants; live concerts, in-person education not yet set

• Barrel House Silvis location will not reopen

• Another 83 virus deaths boost Iowa total to 4,222

• Illinois' top doc gets COVID-19 shot at Chicago area clinic

 

Thirsty for the Duke of Hastings: 'Bridgerton' hardbacks sell for up to $800 online

Thirsty for the Duke of Hastings: 'Bridgerton' hardbacks sell for up to $800 online

Following the Christmas Day release of "Bridgerton" on Netflix, demand for the books behind the series has skyrocketed — and so has their cost, with paperbacks out of stock, as first reported by People.com, and original hardcovers on sale for up to $800. The drama, from executive producer Shonda Rhimes, is set in 19th century England, a world in which bejeweled debutantes in dire need of sex ...

