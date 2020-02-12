You are the owner of this article.
Wednesday briefing: Snow and cold, coyote concern, bus stop turns scary, and business owner says city is harassing him
Wednesday briefing: Snow and cold, coyote concern, bus stop turns scary, and business owner says city is harassing him

NWS: Snow

Snow and cold are on the way.

Here's the latest Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service.

"A winter storm will impact the area this afternoon and tonight with light to moderate snow accumulations. The highest snow amounts currently look to be east of a Kahoka, Missouri to Sterling, Illinois line.

"Strong winds combined with the arriving arctic air will drop wind chills below zero west of a Freeport, Illinois to Macomb, Illinois line tonight into Thursday morning. The coldest wind chills currently look to be west of a Manchester, Iowa to Ottumwa, Iowa line.

"On Thursday light snow will end during the morning with minor accumulations along and east of the Mississippi.

"Arctic air will settle across the area behind the departing storm system Thursday into Friday. Wind chills of 10 to 20 below zero are possible Thursday night into Friday morning."

Here are the rest of the weather details from the National Weather Service.

There's a slight chance of rain and snow between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. then snow. The high will be near 37 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100% with total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight snow is likely before 5 a.m. Look out for patchy blowing snow after midnight. The overnight low will be around 13 degrees. It will be blustery with a southwest wind between 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest at 15 to 20 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

NWS: Cold

Thursday there's a 50% chance of snow before 9 a.m. There will be patchy blowing snow before 7 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a temperature falling to around 8 degrees by 5 p.m. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low around -4 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 19 degrees and a low around 15 degrees.

Coyotes in city concern Silvis couple

Traveling teen mistakenly taken down by local police. ACLU has filed a lawsuit

Rock Island business owner says city is harassing him

Four charged with drug-related death of Silvis woman

Judge orders Quad-City telemarketing operation to pay $2.6 million

2 wanted for sex offender violations

JOHN MARX: Special Olympians showed us the way it should be done

New Quad-Cities burlesque troupe hosts 'Period Party' Feb. 13 at Clock Inc., Rock Island

Show your love for Figge on Valentine's Day in first Day of Giving

Second-quarter run lifts North Scott over Moline

Prep spotlight: Athletes and teams of the week

Rocky runs by Alleman as McDuffy leads off bench

Price is right for Galesburg, wrong for Geneseo

Geneseo's Ludwig takes 'huge jump'

GENESEO — When the basketball season started, Geneseo girls' coach Scott Hardison said he expected sophomore Kammie Ludwig to be a key perform…

Westminster dog show goes for the poodle

Siba the standard poodle has won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club. With the crowd chanting for Daniel the golden retriever, judge Bob Slay instead picked the perfectly primped and poised black poodle.

