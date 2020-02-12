Wednesday briefing: Snow and cold, coyote concern, bus stop turns scary, and business owner says city is harassing him

Snow and cold are on the way.

Here's the latest Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service.

"A winter storm will impact the area this afternoon and tonight with light to moderate snow accumulations. The highest snow amounts currently look to be east of a Kahoka, Missouri to Sterling, Illinois line.

"Strong winds combined with the arriving arctic air will drop wind chills below zero west of a Freeport, Illinois to Macomb, Illinois line tonight into Thursday morning. The coldest wind chills currently look to be west of a Manchester, Iowa to Ottumwa, Iowa line.

"On Thursday light snow will end during the morning with minor accumulations along and east of the Mississippi.

"Arctic air will settle across the area behind the departing storm system Thursday into Friday. Wind chills of 10 to 20 below zero are possible Thursday night into Friday morning."

Here are the rest of the weather details from the National Weather Service.

There's a slight chance of rain and snow between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. then snow. The high will be near 37 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100% with total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.