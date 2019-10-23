Cooler days are ahead. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today there is a slight chance of showers between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. There will be increasing clouds with a high near 58 degrees and a low around 38 degrees.
Thursday will be partly sunny with a high of only 48 degrees and a low around 32 degrees.
The Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities continues to recede. The river is currently at 15.7 feet and falling. The river is expected to drop to 15.5 feet on Thursday.
One person is in the Whiteside County Jail after two people were shot Tuesday night in Morrison, Ill.
CAMBRIDGE – A Texas truck driver was sentenced Tuesday in Henry County Circuit Court to nine years in prison for his sixth or more driving und…
CAMBRIDGE — A Rock Island woman was sentenced in Henry County Circuit Court Tuesday to six years in prison for burglary.
ROCK ISLAND — Mike and Penni Steen have been scaring people for 26 years.
DAVENPORT — The veteran rock band Foreigner will play the Adler Theatre at 7:30 p.m, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Tickets ($69.50, $89.50, $115) w…
If you thought grilled cheese sandwiches only paired well with tomato soup, Baked Beer & Bread Co. has a treat for you.
Taking a trek along the QC Ale Trail just got a little more tech-savvy for craft beer enthusiasts.
EDGINGTON -- A year ago, Drew Hall finished one stroke shy of earning All-State honors in his debut appearance at the IHSA Class 1A state boys…
GENESEO — Geneseo boys' soccer coach Harvey Morton pulled several of his team's top offensive players in the early stages of Tuesday's Class 2…
