Winds topple 60 foot tall hickory tree in Silvis

Henry Ross, a renter of the home at 429 14th Ave. in Silvis, looks over the large 60-foot tall hickory tree that fell between the house and the carport at around 4:30 a.m. after high winds Tuesday.

Cooler days are ahead. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Summary

Today there is a slight chance of showers between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. There will be increasing clouds with a high near 58 degrees and a low around 38 degrees.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high of only 48 degrees and a low around 32 degrees.

The Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities continues to recede. The river is currently at 15.7 feet and falling. The river is expected to drop to 15.5 feet on Thursday.

