Wednesday briefing: School delays and slippery roads

Heading west this morning on I-80? You might want to rethink that as the interstate is closed in both directions near West Branch because of numerous crashes. While the salt trucks are out in full force, streets still are very slippery at this hour.
This Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service provides the details.
"Doppler radar indicates freezing drizzle was increasing across portions of eastern Iowa and western Illinois. The freezing drizzle will continue to expand over much of the area early this morning. This will impact this mornings commute. With temperatures ranging from the teens to mid 20s the freezing drizzle will instantly create an icy layer on roads and sidewalks. Untreated roads will be ice covered and very hazardous. Roads, bridges and overpasses may be slick and hazardous with the ice accumulations. Be extra cautious on bridges and overpasses."
There is also a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon.
WHAT: Freezing drizzle and very light freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze to less than a tenth of an inch.
WHERE: Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central and northwest Illinois.
WHEN: Through noon today.
IMPACTS: Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are expected. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Eventually temperatures will rise above freezing from south to north by late morning ending the threat for freezing drizzle. Until this occurs, slick roads and other surfaces are expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.
Look for freezing drizzle before 10 a.m., then a chance of drizzle between 10 a.m. and noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 37 degrees. East winds of 5 to 10 mph will become northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming clear with a low around 8 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees. Northwest wind around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 21 degrees and wind-chill values as low as zero.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 12 degrees.
Friday snow is likely after noon. The high will be near 34 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.