Wednesday briefing: School delays and slippery roads

Heading west this morning on I-80? You might want to rethink that as the interstate is closed in both directions near West Branch because of numerous crashes. While the salt trucks are out in full force, streets still are very slippery at this hour.

This Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service provides the details.

"Doppler radar indicates freezing drizzle was increasing across portions of eastern Iowa and western Illinois. The freezing drizzle will continue to expand over much of the area early this morning. This will impact this mornings commute. With temperatures ranging from the teens to mid 20s the freezing drizzle will instantly create an icy layer on roads and sidewalks. Untreated roads will be ice covered and very hazardous. Roads, bridges and overpasses may be slick and hazardous with the ice accumulations. Be extra cautious on bridges and overpasses."

There is also a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon.