You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wednesday briefing: Scattered showers and neighborhood remembers Rock Island shooting victim
View Comments
alert

Wednesday briefing: Scattered showers and neighborhood remembers Rock Island shooting victim

050820-qct-feature-mm-011

Tramier Lewis, 7, of Davenport, plays in the fountains to cool off at VanderVeer Park Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Davenport.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

We're looking at another warm day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Summary

Today there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Tonight there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.

Thursday there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 a.m. The high for the day will be near 73 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday night there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m., then a chance of showers between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy during the early evening then gradually clearing with a low around 56 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

NWS: Next week

The Flood Warning continues for the Rock River in Moline until Thursday morning. The Rock is currently at 12.3 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. Minor flooding is occurring. The river is expected to rise to 12.4 feet this morning then fall below flood stage Thursday morning.

Trending headlines

Today's top news headlines

+2
Multi-family condos spring up in Bettendorf

Multi-family condos spring up in Bettendorf

A new, 57-acre residential subdivision is springing to life west of the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf, featuring four- and three-unit condominium buildings as well as single-family houses.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

Coronavirus logo

• Rock Island, Scott counties report additional COVID-19

• Reynolds lets foreclosure and eviction moratorium expiredeaths

• Watch now: Illinois Governor's daily news conference on COVID-19

• Tyson Foods worker, 44, dies after long battle with COVID-19

• Track coronavirus cases and testing in your county and state

• Iowa to open more businesses, entertainment venues

• Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration

Crime, courts and public safety headlines

Today's sports headlines

Today's photo gallery: Enjoying the Q-C weather

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News