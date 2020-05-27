Wednesday briefing: Scattered showers and neighborhood remembers Rock Island shooting victim

We're looking at another warm day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tonight there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.
Thursday there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 a.m. The high for the day will be near 73 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday night there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m., then a chance of showers between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy during the early evening then gradually clearing with a low around 56 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
The Flood Warning continues for the Rock River in Moline until Thursday morning. The Rock is currently at 12.3 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. Minor flooding is occurring. The river is expected to rise to 12.4 feet this morning then fall below flood stage Thursday morning.
Trending headlines
Today's top news headlines
Scenes of summer weren’t hard to find Tuesday on the 800 block of Rock Island’s 14½ Street.
An island in the Mississippi River that includes Princeton Beach is slated for a $38 million ecological restoration project, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants to know what the public thinks of their plans.
Step by step, the Davenport School Board is planning the return of administrators, students and sports, with a school start date of Aug. 24.
A new, 57-acre residential subdivision is springing to life west of the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf, featuring four- and three-unit condominium buildings as well as single-family houses.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Crime, courts and public safety headlines
This week's local crime and court updates from Moline Dispatch & Rock Island Argus.
Today's sports headlines
Jack Heflin grew up dreaming of playing at Kinnick Stadium and he got a chance to play there as a defensive tackle for Northern Illinois in 2018.
After coming up one win short of taking home regional titles the last two years, the Orion softball squad felt poised for a big year in 2020.
One of the best kids fishing events each spring is the Moline Conservation Club’s annual fishing rodeo, which takes place at the Riverside Park Lagoon the first weekend in June each year.
Today's photo gallery: Enjoying the Q-C weather
050820-qct-feature-mm-001
050820-qct-feature-mm-002
050820-qct-feature-mm-003
050820-qct-feature-mm-004
050820-qct-feature-mm-005
050820-qct-feature-mm-006
050820-qct-feature-mm-007
050820-qct-feature-mm-008
050820-qct-feature-mm-009
050820-qct-feature-mm-010
050820-qct-feature-mm-011
050820-qct-feature-mm-012
050820-qct-feature-mm-013
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.