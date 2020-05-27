Wednesday briefing: Scattered showers and neighborhood remembers Rock Island shooting victim

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

We're looking at another warm day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Tonight there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.

Thursday there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 a.m. The high for the day will be near 73 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday night there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m., then a chance of showers between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy during the early evening then gradually clearing with a low around 56 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.