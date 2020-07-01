You are the owner of this article.
Wednesday briefing: Rock Island delays decision on remote learning, 5 shot in Davenport, and landlord charged with sexual harassment
alert

Wednesday briefing: Rock Island delays decision on remote learning, 5 shot in Davenport, and landlord charged with sexual harassment

NWS: Summary

It's the start of a new month. Here's hoping it is better than the past few. Hot and humid conditions will usher in July. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

There's a slight chance of thunderstorms after noon today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 86 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.

Thursday will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.

High water sign

A Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Sunday. The Wapsi is currently at 12.6 feet and falling. Flood stage is 11 feet. At 12.5 feet, major flood stage, water affects old U.S. 61 near the river.

A Flood Warning also continues for the Cedar River near Conesville until Thursday. It is at 14.9 feet and falling. Flood stage is 13 feet. At 14.5 feet water affects residences along Iowa 22, Hoot Owl Jct. and Elder Avenue south of Iowa 22.

A Flood Warning also continues for the Iowa River at Wapello until Thursday. The Iowa is at 23.1 feet and falling. Flood stage is 21 feet. At 22 feet water affects residences near the U.S. 61 bridge.

Trending headlines

Today's top news headlines

Bustos: Democratic House infrastructure plan delivers for I-80, Amtrak, small towns

Bustos: Democratic House infrastructure plan delivers for I-80, Amtrak, small towns

Congressman Cheri Bustos unveiled some large plans that are part of the $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill that will have positive effects on the Quad-Cities — including the I-80 Bridge — in a virtual meeting with local media Tuesday afternoon.

The key after Wednesday or Thursday’s expected passage by the Democratic majority in the House is passage in the Senate and then being signed into law by President Donald Trump.

Crime, courts and public safety headlines

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

• Illinois hospitalizations tick upward as positivity rate remains low

• ‘Resilient’ downtown Davenport business sector continues progress

• Hundreds line up for free COVID-19 testing in Rock Island

Entertainment and lifestyle news

Bottled up: Discover figs paired with Malbec

Bottled up: Discover figs paired with Malbec

In grade school I encountered the bone-dry confections known as Fig Newtons and immediately determined my loathing for what I thought were figs. Little did I know fresh figs are some of summer’s most delicious bounty and can be used in everything from desserts to savory entrees and delicious appetizers. 

Today's sports headlines

Iowa trims $15 million off budget, coaches take cuts

Iowa trims $15 million off budget, coaches take cuts

The University of Iowa will cut $15 million from its athletics department budget and the Hawkeyes’ highest-profile coaches and administrators have agreed to compensation reductions of 15% or more during a new fiscal year that begins Wednesday.

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Camanche vs Central DeWitt baseball

Photos: Downtown Davenport

PHOTOS: Wilton, Durant face off in baseball and softball

Concerned about COVID-19?

