Wednesday briefing: Rock Island delays decision on remote learning, 5 shot in Davenport, and landlord charged with sexual harassment

It's the start of a new month. Here's hoping it is better than the past few. Hot and humid conditions will usher in July. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
There's a slight chance of thunderstorms after noon today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 86 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.
Thursday will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.
A Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Sunday. The Wapsi is currently at 12.6 feet and falling. Flood stage is 11 feet. At 12.5 feet, major flood stage, water affects old U.S. 61 near the river.
A Flood Warning also continues for the Cedar River near Conesville until Thursday. It is at 14.9 feet and falling. Flood stage is 13 feet. At 14.5 feet water affects residences along Iowa 22, Hoot Owl Jct. and Elder Avenue south of Iowa 22.
A Flood Warning also continues for the Iowa River at Wapello until Thursday. The Iowa is at 23.1 feet and falling. Flood stage is 21 feet. At 22 feet water affects residences near the U.S. 61 bridge.
Today's top news headlines
Rock Island-Milan is scrapping plans for an in-person graduation event, and school board members on Tuesday opted to push back a decision to start the school year with remote learning.
Congressman Cheri Bustos unveiled some large plans that are part of the $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill that will have positive effects on the Quad-Cities — including the I-80 Bridge — in a virtual meeting with local media Tuesday afternoon.
The key after Wednesday or Thursday’s expected passage by the Democratic majority in the House is passage in the Senate and then being signed into law by President Donald Trump.
Converting Third and Fourth streets in downtown Davenport to two-way traffic is planned for 2022-2023, according to city documents.
Crime, courts and public safety headlines
Pat Miletich, who has a July 18 kick-boxing match against former boxing champion Michael Nunn scheduled at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, was arrested early Monday by Moline Police for driving under the influence.
Five people were wounded Tuesday night in a shooting on Pershing Avenue between East 14th and East 15th streets in Davenport.
A Davenport landlord is facing a sexual harassment lawsuit filed Monday by the U.S. Department of Justice for the Southern District of Iowa.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Entertainment and lifestyle news
In grade school I encountered the bone-dry confections known as Fig Newtons and immediately determined my loathing for what I thought were figs. Little did I know fresh figs are some of summer’s most delicious bounty and can be used in everything from desserts to savory entrees and delicious appetizers.
Offer the soup as a simple, yet elegant first course before grilled chicken or fish.
Sweet ripe nectarines pair with peppery arugula and a hit of salty Parmesan and prosciutto in this outstanding side salad.
Today's sports headlines
For a trio of Quad-City area boys basketball coaches, there will always be fond memories of the IHSA state tournament's 25-year run in Peoria.
In a blue sport jacket — that he insists will stay on during games — and a gold tie, Steve Schafer stood alone at center court inside the Carver Center sweatbox on Tuesday afternoon.
The University of Iowa will cut $15 million from its athletics department budget and the Hawkeyes’ highest-profile coaches and administrators have agreed to compensation reductions of 15% or more during a new fiscal year that begins Wednesday.
