Wednesday briefing: Road closures for I-74, Rock Island police investigate homicide, and Christmas walk features car parade

We're looking at a quiet weather day in the Quad-Cities with sunny skies and temps in the lower 40s. Here are the details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.

• E. 53rd St closed today in Davenport

The city of Davenport reports that E. 53rd Street will be closed between Tremont Street and Eastern Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., today.

Follow the signed detour or take an alternate route.

The closure is needed to prepare the work zone for winter weather conditions.

• 4th Avenue intermittent closures in Moline

4th Avenue in Moline will be reduced to one lane Thursday between 23rd and 19th streets with intermittent road closures until 2:30 p.m. Contractors will be moving materials and equipment.

Alternate routes: