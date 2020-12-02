 Skip to main content
Wednesday briefing: Road closures for I-74, Rock Island police investigate homicide, and Christmas walk features car parade
alert featured

Wednesday briefing: Road closures for I-74, Rock Island police investigate homicide, and Christmas walk features car parade

We're looking at a quiet weather day in the Quad-Cities with sunny skies and temps in the lower 40s. Here are the details from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Summary

Today will be sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 26 degrees. 

NWS: Autumn
NWS: November recap

• E. 53rd St closed today in Davenport 

The city of Davenport reports that E. 53rd Street will be closed between Tremont Street and Eastern Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., today.

Follow the signed detour or take an alternate route.

The closure is needed to prepare the work zone for winter weather conditions. 

• 4th Avenue intermittent closures in Moline

4th Avenue in Moline will be reduced to one lane Thursday between 23rd and 19th streets with intermittent road closures until 2:30 p.m. Contractors will be moving materials and equipment.

Alternate routes:

Going to Iowa? Drivers trying to get to the Iowa-bound on-ramp at 6th Avenue can use southbound (left) 23rd St, then westbound 7th Avenue and turn right onto the new connecting road to the 6th Avenue on-ramp.

Continuing west on 4th Avenue? Drivers should use northbound 23rd Street, turn left (west) on River Drive, south (left) on 19th Street, then right (west) on 4th Avenue.

• Illinois-bound I-74 off-ramp to River Drive temporarily closed 

The existing eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 off-ramp to River Drive in Moline will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Friday. Contractors will be working on I-74 overhead structures.

While the ramp is closed Illinois-bound drivers should use the 7th Avenue exit and either follow the detour onto 19th Street to continue east on I-74, or turn right on 19th Street towards River Drive.

Trending stories

Today's top news stories

Today's crime, courts and public safety news

What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

One arrested in connection with NorthPark Mall shooting incident
Rock Island police investigate homicide
Alleged burglary leads to pair of Davenport teenagers charged with multiple felonies
Police arrest one in East Moline robbery
One dead, three injured in Davenport crash
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

• Grassley sees possibility for bipartisan work with Biden administration

• Four more Q-C deaths linked to COVID-19, Q-C Chamber says most local businesses have gone "above and beyond" to combat virus

• Reynolds, Miller call on Congress to act on pandemic relief funding

• Statewide COVID-19 cases jump again, 125 deaths reported

• Pritzker: Thanksgiving travelers should quarantine, get tested

• Iowa governor not planning state funds use for virus relief

Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines

Today's sports headlines

Top photo gallery: Socks for those in need

