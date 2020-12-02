Wednesday briefing: Road closures for I-74, Rock Island police investigate homicide, and Christmas walk features car parade

We're looking at a quiet weather day in the Quad-Cities with sunny skies and temps in the lower 40s. Here are the details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.
• E. 53rd St closed today in Davenport
The city of Davenport reports that E. 53rd Street will be closed between Tremont Street and Eastern Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., today.
Follow the signed detour or take an alternate route.
The closure is needed to prepare the work zone for winter weather conditions.
• 4th Avenue intermittent closures in Moline
4th Avenue in Moline will be reduced to one lane Thursday between 23rd and 19th streets with intermittent road closures until 2:30 p.m. Contractors will be moving materials and equipment.
Alternate routes:
Going to Iowa? Drivers trying to get to the Iowa-bound on-ramp at 6th Avenue can use southbound (left) 23rd St, then westbound 7th Avenue and turn right onto the new connecting road to the 6th Avenue on-ramp.
Continuing west on 4th Avenue? Drivers should use northbound 23rd Street, turn left (west) on River Drive, south (left) on 19th Street, then right (west) on 4th Avenue.
• Illinois-bound I-74 off-ramp to River Drive temporarily closed
The existing eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 off-ramp to River Drive in Moline will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Friday. Contractors will be working on I-74 overhead structures.
While the ramp is closed Illinois-bound drivers should use the 7th Avenue exit and either follow the detour onto 19th Street to continue east on I-74, or turn right on 19th Street towards River Drive.
Today's top news stories
Moline city council members on Tuesday approved a first reading of the 2021 budget and tax levy ordinance, advancing it to the Dec. 8 meeting for a second reading and final approval.
Rock Island police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon at Riverside Liquor at 24th Street and 7th Avenue.
The city of Rock Island will soon provide the Rock Island Arsenal with water services, wastewater collection maintenance and exterior lighting, traffic and streetlight maintenance.
Police have made an arrest in an early-Tuesday robbery in East Moline.
The arrest of two teenagers Monday led to felony gun, robbery and burglary charges — and Davenport police think one of the teens was involved in a pair of robberies last week.
• Four more Q-C deaths linked to COVID-19, Q-C Chamber says most local businesses have gone "above and beyond" to combat virus
GENESEO — Geneseo's annual Christmas Walk is on this year, but it will be adapted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Hungry Hobo restaurant with a drive-thru lane will be built in the Northwest Bank lot at the corner of Bettendorf's Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive.
It took a long time for Will Carius to arrive at his first game as an NCAA Division I basketball player.
The Pleasant Valley girls basketball team seemed to be on cruise control against Davenport Assumption on Tuesday night.
CHAMPAIGN — This is what Ayo Dosunmu has dreamed about — the type of game that he envisioned when he decided to return to Illinois for his junior season, the moment he's prepared to seize.
