101619-qct-qca-flooding-001a.JPG

Flood waters consume most of Credit Island Road Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Davenport.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
NWS: Summary

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 51 degrees and a low around 37 degrees. Northwest winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 58 degrees and a low around 42 degrees.

The flood warning remains in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities. The Mississippi is holding steady at 17.4 feet and is expected to begin falling later today. Flood stage is 15 feet.  At 17.5 feet, water affects the railroad tracks in downtown Davenport and River Drive, Pershing Avenue, and Federal Street. Water also affects Bettendorf`s Leach Park.

Moline's River Drive closed by high water: As expected, the Mississippi River’s rising water levels has forced the closure of River Drive in Moline from 23rd to 55th streets.  Drivers will have access to local businesses at 23rd Street, 34th Street, 41st Street, and 55th Street as floodwaters allow. The suggested detours include 12th Avenue, Avenue of the Cities, and Illinois 92 (4th Avenue).

