Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 51 degrees and a low around 37 degrees. Northwest winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 58 degrees and a low around 42 degrees.
The flood warning remains in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities. The Mississippi is holding steady at 17.4 feet and is expected to begin falling later today. Flood stage is 15 feet. At 17.5 feet, water affects the railroad tracks in downtown Davenport and River Drive, Pershing Avenue, and Federal Street. Water also affects Bettendorf`s Leach Park.
Moline's River Drive closed by high water: As expected, the Mississippi River’s rising water levels has forced the closure of River Drive in Moline from 23rd to 55th streets. Drivers will have access to local businesses at 23rd Street, 34th Street, 41st Street, and 55th Street as floodwaters allow. The suggested detours include 12th Avenue, Avenue of the Cities, and Illinois 92 (4th Avenue).
ROCK ISLAND — Chandler Poole, community and economic development director for Rock Island, has been terminated, effective Oct. 8.
ROCK ISLAND -- County officials are ready for recreational marijuana and the sales tax revenue it will bring.
EAST MOLINE — A public survey is now available for area residents to provide input on how they utilize Illinois Route 92.
Crime/courts and public safety headlines
CAMBRIDGE — Getting the house all to themselves was the alleged motive behind a murder plot against a Geneseo couple.
CAMBRIDGE — A Moline man appeared in Henry County Circuit Court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing on a forgery charge.
MOLINE — Osaka Buffet has been ordered to pay back wages to 33 current and former workers.
Top entertainment headlines
• Geneseo Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Geneseo. 309-945-1422, geneseobrewing.com.
DAVENPORT — Two years after playing Moline's TaxSlayer Center, in March 2018, legendary rocker Alice Cooper will be at Davenport's Adler Theat…
DAVENPORT — It's no longer a motel, but the new Devon's Complaint Dept. is a place to check-in and stay for a while, just not overnight.
ORION — Faith Catour was hoping her junior volleyball season would be one to open doors for her in terms of a collegiate career.
ROCK ISLAND — The Rock Island boys’ soccer team carried a “yes sir” attitude from summer conditioning all the way to its first-ever outright W…
The QCCA recently announced the donation of 10 kayaks from our Quad-Cities Sam’s Club to be used at the QCCA Wetlands Center.
Today's photo gallery: Rock Island vs. Quincy boys soccer
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Quincy vs Rock Island boys soccer
Rock Island's Isaiah Kerr, kicks in the sole winning goal in the first half against Quincy, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Quincy vs Rock Island boys soccer
Quincy's Ben Terwelp and Rock Island's Isaiah Kerr battle for control of the ball during the first half, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Quincy vs Rock Island boys soccer
Rock Island's Jordan Rice and Quincy's Gavin Higgins go up for a header shot during the first half Tuesday.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Quincy vs Rock Island boys soccer
The Rock Island boys soccer team celebrates in front of fans after winning against Quincy 1-0 on Tuesday to win the program's first outright conference title.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Quincy vs Rock Island boys soccer
Rock Island's Isaiah Kerr (21) celebrates with teammates Alejandro Torres, Isaac Almanza and Irakoze Emery after scoring the first and only goal against Quincy during the first half Tuesday in Rock Island.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Quincy vs Rock Island boys soccer
Rock Island's Isaiah Kerr, at right, celebrates scoring a goal in the first half Tuesday against Quincy.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Quincy vs Rock Island boys soccer
Rock Island's Isaiah Kerr is hoisted up by teammates after the Rocks beat Quincy 1-0 to claim the outright Western Big 6 championship Tuesday.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
