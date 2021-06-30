Wednesday briefing: Rising concerns about Alleman's future, Durbin in the Q-C, and where to go to celebrate the Fourth of July

Humid conditions, dense fog, and light rain are on tap for the day as we bid "farewell" to the month of June. As for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, it's looking dry and comfortable.
A National Weather Service dense fog advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. for Clinton and Jackson counties in Iowa. Expect visibility of less than one half mile. If you are driving in the area exercise caution and be alert to rapidly changing conditions.
Today scattered showers with thunderstorms are possible after 3 p.m. Skies will be cloudy and humid with a high near 80 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible until 10 p.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming partly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.
Trending stories
Social media posts show rising concern about Alleman High School's future
Red, White and Boom! Here's a roundup of fireworks shows and other Quad Cities Fourth of July activities
East Moline man arrested on drug and gun charges
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for June 29
Adrian Ritchie takes over well-stocked Moline HS girls basketball program
Today's top news headlines
A pair of staff dismissals, teacher-certification shortages and declining enrollment are worries parents at Alleman High School in Rock Island.
Quad-Cities hospitals are reporting higher-than-average vaccination rates among employees, but major health networks in the area are still holding off on requiring workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Durbin toured the Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District’s (MetroLINK) Bus Depot on Tuesday
Crime, courts and public safety news
An East Moline man was arrested Monday for drug and gun charges.
Aaron George Munn is charged with second-degree arson, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
No one was injured in a garage fire Monday morning in Davenport.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
Red, White and Boom! Here's a roundup of fireworks shows and other Quad Cities Fourth of July activities
There's plenty to do this Fourth of July weekend for people of all ages in and around the Quad Cities.
The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and VIVA Quad Cities are hosting the Quad Cities Best Margarita Contest in August to raise money for the League of United Latin American Citizens.
In Part I of the series, I outlined the overall power of breathing to impact our bodies and minds. Then in Part II, I shared how our breathing pattern can impact posture, movement and pain. Those articles demonstrated how the quality of our breathing pattern -- good or bad -- has a corresponding positive or negative effect on many aspects of our health and wellness. Your ability to recover is no exception. In this third installment, we examine the influential role breathing plays in recovery, and I share tips to help you leverage your breathing to get the quality sleep you need.
Today's top sports headlines
Adrian Ritchie is looking at a lot of changes in his life in the next few weeks and is excited for all of them, including taking over as the Moline head girls basketball coach.
For 10-time St. Ambrose all-American sprinter Michael Ohioze, the road to Tokyo began on the Bees' soccer pitch.
Tarah Rayos is the new softball coach at Black Hawk College. The St. Ambrose alum joins the Braves after spending two seasons as an assistant at Mount Mary, an NCAA Division III program in Milwaukee.
Today's videos
Today's photo galleries