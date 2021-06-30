 Skip to main content
Wednesday briefing: Rising concerns about Alleman's future, Durbin in the Q-C, and where to go to celebrate the Fourth of July
Rising concerns about Alleman's future, Durbin in the Q-C, and where to go to celebrate the Fourth of July

humid

Humid conditions, dense fog, and light rain are on tap for the day as we bid "farewell" to the month of June. As for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, it's looking dry and comfortable.

Dense fog

A National Weather Service dense fog advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. for Clinton and Jackson counties in Iowa. Expect visibility of less than one half mile. If you are driving in the area exercise caution and be alert to rapidly changing conditions.

Today scattered showers with thunderstorms are possible after 3 p.m. Skies will be cloudy and humid with a high near 80 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible until 10 p.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming partly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.

Weekend
Breathe your way to better sleep and overall recovery

Breathe your way to better sleep and overall recovery

In Part I of the series, I outlined the overall power of breathing to impact our bodies and minds. Then in Part II, I shared how our breathing pattern can impact posture, movement and pain. Those articles demonstrated how the quality of our breathing pattern -- good or bad -- has a corresponding positive or negative effect on many aspects of our health and wellness. Your ability to recover is no exception. In this third installment, we examine the influential role breathing plays in recovery, and I share tips to help you leverage your breathing to get the quality sleep you need.

Former Bee will lead Black Hawk program

Former Bee will lead Black Hawk program

Tarah Rayos is the new softball coach at Black Hawk College. The St. Ambrose alum joins the Braves after spending two seasons as an assistant at Mount Mary, an NCAA Division III program in Milwaukee.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker appeared in Decatur to announce an expansion of financial assistance for families and child care providers.

Photos: U.S. Senator Dick Durbin holds a news conference at MetroLINK

An Orion woman says East Moline denied her a job because she'd filed a sexual harassment complaint against Moline, her previous employer. She's suing both.
An Orion woman says East Moline denied her a job because she'd filed a sexual harassment complaint against Moline, her previous employer. She's suing both.

A former City of Moline employee is suing the City of East Moline for allegedly not hiring her because she filed a complaint with the Illinois Department of Human Rights against the City of Moline. Awbrey is also suing the City of Moline for allegedly violating a "non-disparagement clause" that prevented either party from making disparaging comments about the other.

