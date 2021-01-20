Wednesday briefing: RI police investigating child's death, 1,000 get vaccines in Q-C, and Moline to take over Coal Valley water system

We'll have a new President of the United States sworn in today. And in the Quad-Cities? Frequent wind gusts will keep wind-chill temperatures hovering around zero.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

• Hazardous Weather Outlook for today and tonight: "Frequent wind gusts to 35 mph will be seen today which may cause drifting snow in rural or open areas. Localized gusts to 40 mph are possible.

"Tonight the combination of wind and cold temperatures will push wind chills to around zero."

• Hazardous Weather Outlook for Thursday through Tuesday: "A storm system may bring a chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow to the region late Saturday through Sunday. At this time, it is too early to tell how much rain or snow will occur."

Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 35 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight the low will be around 25 degrees with winds gusting as high as 25 mph.