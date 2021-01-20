 Skip to main content
Wednesday briefing: RI police investigating child's death, 1,000 get vaccines in Q-C, and Moline to take over Coal Valley water system
Wednesday briefing: RI police investigating child's death, 1,000 get vaccines in Q-C, and Moline to take over Coal Valley water system

Long lines at COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Milan

Rich and Sally Qualmann wait in their car about a mile from the Great Quad-Cities Auto Auction, where they are hoping to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Rock Island County Health Department held its first clinic for people in Phase 1B, which includes residents ages 65 or older, on Tuesday.

 TOM LOEWY

We'll have a new President of the United States sworn in today. And in the Quad-Cities? Frequent wind gusts will keep wind-chill temperatures hovering around zero.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

• Hazardous Weather Outlook for today and tonight: "Frequent wind gusts to 35 mph will be seen today which may cause drifting snow in rural or open areas. Localized gusts to 40 mph are possible.

"Tonight the combination of wind and cold temperatures will push wind chills to around zero."

Snow

• Hazardous Weather Outlook for Thursday through Tuesday: "A storm system may bring a chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow to the region late Saturday through Sunday. At this time, it is too early to tell how much rain or snow will occur."

Summary

Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 35 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight the low will be around 25 degrees with winds gusting as high as 25 mph.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 36 degrees and a low around 13 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

• Illinois' seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate hits lowest point since Oct. 23

• COVID-19 rules eased, state hiring more health care help

• More in-person learning could be mandated for Iowa schools by middle of February

• Republican lawmakers reject proposed mask mandate at Iowa Capitol

Like so much this past year, the inaugural celebration will be like no other: pared down, distanced, much of it virtual. But for actor Christopher Jackson — the original George Washington in Broadway's “Hamilton" — performing in a virtual “ball” is a way of participating in an essential rite of American democracy.

