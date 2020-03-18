Wednesday briefing: Rain today, incumbents hold onto seats, and no positive cases of coronavirus in the Q-C, yet

We're looking at some rain today with possible flooding on top of our coronavirus concerns. Here are the weather details and the latest on how COVID-19 is impacting the Quad-Cities.
Rain is likely today (chance of precipitation is 100%) with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The high will be near 49 degrees.
Tonight there is a slight chance of drizzle between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m., then a chance of rain after 1 a.m. Be alert to patchy fog before 1 a.m. Otherwise the night will be cloudy with a low around 45 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday rain and thunderstorms are likely before 10 a.m., rain and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. The high will be near 64 degrees. It will be breezy with a southeast wind between 15 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday night showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 34 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Potential rainfall amounts have prompted the National Weather Service in the Quad-Cities to issue a flood watch for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities until further notice.
This Flood Watch is based on predicted rainfall over the next 48 hours. At this time there is limited confidence associated with rainfall amounts and the location of predicted rainfall. If rainfall in the basin is less than predicted, the forecast river stage may not be reached. Conversely, if rainfall is more than predicted the river may crest higher. As the forecast becomes more certain, this watch will either be upgraded to a warning or canceled.
The Mississippi is expected to rise above flood stage (15 feet) Monday morning and continue rising to 15.4 feet Tuesday evening.
• Resurfacing resumes on I-74
The Illinois Department of Transportation reportss that resurfacing has resumed on Interstate 74 between Illinois 81 (exit 24) and Illinois 17 (exit 32).
Lane closures will remain in place for about two weeks to complete pre-staging traffic control in the westbound lanes.
Upon completion of pre-staging, eastbound traffic will be crossed over to the westbound side with both eastbound and westbound traffic reduced to a single lane and separated by a barrier wall.
The traffic configuration will remain in place until July, at which point all traffic will be shifted to the eastbound side to resurface the westbound lanes.
Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.
Drivers should avoid the work area, when feasible; use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Trending headlines
Illinois election results
Rock Island County Board Chairman Brunk barely wins primary. Incumbents hold onto seats in contested races
Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard Brunk barely held onto his seat in Tuesday's Democratic primary election, defeating opponent Will Tolmie by a mere 10 votes in District 13.
Dora Villarreal appears to be the Democratic candidate who will face Republican Kathleen Bailey in November when voters pick the next Rock Island County state’s attorney.
GENESEO — Voters on Tuesday refused to lengthen terms of office for the city's mayor and aldermen from two years to four years. The vote tally was 336 for, 750 against.
Today's coronavirus headlines
The numbers of people infected with the coronavirus COVID-19 remain constant or zero on both sides of the river even as county health officials admit they can’t say that everyone who needs to be tested is getting tested.
At Tuesday afternoon’s press conference Nita Ludwig, Rock Island County Health Department official admitted, the need for tests have not been met yet.
Don't show up without contacting a doctor first, Genesis asks. Patients need a doctor's referral to get tested.
Beginning Wednesday, all Hy-Vee stores will close at 8 p.m., according to an email sent to customers.
Today's crime, courts and public safety news
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has released the name of the man who died Monday in a shooting in East Moline.
An eighth person wanted in connection with a scheme to defraud a Davenport credit union last year has been arrested.
Following new COVID-19 response guidelines from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center will not allow in-person visits and begin expanded monitoring of inmates and staff.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
The comparisons come naturally — these days of the COVID crisis and the ones that followed Sept. 11, 2001.
Today's sports headlines
Iowa center Luka Garza collected his third national player of the year award Tuesday when he was given that honor by ESPN.
Photo galleries
Rollover crash on I-74
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Rick Rector
Online content producer
Morning online guy.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.