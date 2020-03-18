You are the owner of this article.
Wednesday briefing: Rain today, incumbents hold onto seats, and no positive cases of coronavirus in the Q-C, yet
NWS: Rain

We're looking at some rain today with possible flooding on top of our coronavirus concerns. Here are the weather details and the latest on how COVID-19 is impacting the Quad-Cities.

Rain is likely today (chance of precipitation is 100%) with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. The high will be near 49 degrees.

Tonight there is a slight chance of drizzle between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m., then a chance of rain after 1 a.m. Be alert to patchy fog before 1 a.m. Otherwise the night will be cloudy with a low around 45 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday rain and thunderstorms are likely before 10 a.m., rain and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. The high will be near 64 degrees. It will be breezy with a southeast wind between 15 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday night showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 34 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Potential rainfall amounts have prompted the National Weather Service in the Quad-Cities to issue a flood watch for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities until further notice.

This Flood Watch is based on predicted rainfall over the next 48 hours. At this time there is limited confidence associated with rainfall amounts and the location of predicted rainfall. If rainfall in the basin is less than predicted, the forecast river stage may not be reached. Conversely, if rainfall is more than predicted the river may crest higher. As the forecast becomes more certain, this watch will either be upgraded to a warning or canceled.

 The Mississippi is expected to rise above flood stage (15 feet) Monday morning and continue rising to 15.4 feet Tuesday evening.

• Resurfacing resumes on I-74

i-74 logo

The Illinois Department of Transportation reportss that resurfacing has resumed on Interstate 74 between Illinois 81 (exit 24) and Illinois 17 (exit 32).

Lane closures will remain in place for about two weeks to complete pre-staging traffic control in the westbound lanes.

Upon completion of pre-staging, eastbound traffic will be crossed over to the westbound side with both eastbound and westbound traffic reduced to a single lane and separated by a barrier wall.

The traffic configuration will remain in place until July, at which point all traffic will be shifted to the eastbound side to resurface the westbound lanes.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

Drivers should avoid the work area, when feasible; use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Illinois election results

• In Rock Island and Henry counties, two ballot propositions to raise taxes pass and two fail

• Wachtel re-elected to Geneseo's 2nd Ward

• Incumbent Mercer County Coroner Gregory Larson wins primary

• Voters pushing aside fears to cast their ballots

•Ex-sheriff wins Illinois GOP Senate primary; faces Durbin

+2
More tests likely needed, but Quad-Cities still has zero positive tests for COVID-19

The numbers of people infected with the coronavirus COVID-19 remain constant or zero on both sides of the river even as county health officials admit they can’t say that everyone who needs to be tested is getting tested.

At Tuesday afternoon’s press conference Nita Ludwig, Rock Island County Health Department official admitted, the need for tests have not been met yet.

• Quad City Airport: We aren't legally allowed to screen for COVID-19

• Bustos says government taking initiative during COVID-19pandemic

• As COVID-19 spreads, burials are OK; services, visitation are not

• Iowa bars and restaurants, fitness centers, gatherings of more than 10 people off-limits for now

• Rock Island Arsenal employees working remotely when possible

• Davenport teens bask in Tuesday's sun and 'try to not worry'

Photos: Voters cast their votes in the Illinois Primary

Photos: Ezra Dodd and Laila Moore dance for Overlook Village Senior Living residents

