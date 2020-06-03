Wednesday briefing: Rain possible today and 3 arrested with weapons in Moline

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Yesterday saw temps in the 90s and overnight temps remained in the 70s. But it was another night of relative peace and quiet in the Quad-Cities. Today showers and thunderstorms are likely. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 86 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 65 degrees.

Thursday will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.

Thursday night brings a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.