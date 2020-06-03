Wednesday briefing: Rain possible today and 3 arrested with weapons in Moline

Yesterday saw temps in the 90s and overnight temps remained in the 70s. But it was another night of relative peace and quiet in the Quad-Cities. Today showers and thunderstorms are likely. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 86 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 65 degrees.
Thursday will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.
Thursday night brings a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.
