Wednesday briefing: Rain possible today and 3 arrested with weapons in Moline
Wednesday briefing: Rain possible today and 3 arrested with weapons in Moline

NWS: Heat
Yesterday saw temps in the 90s and overnight temps remained in the 70s. But it was another night of relative peace and quiet in the Quad-Cities. Today showers and thunderstorms are likely. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 86 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 65 degrees.

Thursday will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.

Thursday night brings a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.

• Quad-City health officials express concern regarding pandemic and protests

• Pritzker: ‘Structural change’ will come from peaceful protests

• Tournament at TBK Bank Sports Complex canceled after health department warning

• It’s official: Illinois restaurants, bars can serve cocktails to go

• Watch now: Illinois Governor's daily news conference on COVID-19

• Iowa's virus-related deaths spike, hospitalizations keep falling

What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

Three Moline men arrested with weapons and drugs early Tuesday
Three Moline men arrested with weapons and drugs early Tuesday
A quiet Monday night in the Quad-Cities follows a night of civil unrest
A quiet Monday night in the Quad-Cities follows a night of civil unrest
Timeline of turmoil: All 8 arrested in Quad-Cities unrest, including police ambush, are local men
Timeline of turmoil: All 8 arrested in Quad-Cities unrest, including police ambush, are local men
Geneseo man pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit murder
Geneseo man pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit murder
Rock Island County to impose curfew tonight
Rock Island County to impose curfew tonight

