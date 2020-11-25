Wednesday briefing: Rain and fog, meth arrest, and Q-C health officials warn against Thanksgiving gatherings

A wet day with plenty of rain and fog will give way to dry conditions tonight. Patchy dense fog will be possible over southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. Most fog should dissipate by 9 a.m. as rain spreads over the area.

Tonight, areas of fog will again be expected, with some dense fog possible.

Here is the holiday forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today rain is likely before 5 p.m. with areas of fog before 10 a.m. The high will be near 48 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight look for areas of fog after 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 38 degrees.

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 32 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 32 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 46 degrees and a low around 22 degrees.