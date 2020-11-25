 Skip to main content
Wednesday briefing: Rain and fog, meth arrest, and Q-C health officials warn against Thanksgiving gatherings
Wednesday briefing: Rain and fog, meth arrest, and Q-C health officials warn against Thanksgiving gatherings

NWS: Summary

A wet day with plenty of rain and fog will give way to dry conditions tonight. Patchy dense fog will be possible over southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. Most fog should dissipate by 9 a.m. as rain spreads over the area.

Tonight, areas of fog will again be expected, with some dense fog possible.

Here is the holiday forecast from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Forecast

Today rain is likely before 5 p.m. with areas of fog before 10 a.m. The high will be near 48 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight look for areas of fog after 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 38 degrees.

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 32 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 32 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 46 degrees and a low around 22 degrees.

What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

Warrant issued for suspect in Leisure Time shooting in East Moline
One injured in weekend shooting in Rock Island
Former Mercer County High School teacher sentenced in sex case
Matherville woman reported missing
Updated: 2 identified in head-on crash in Scott County
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

• Iowa's hospitalization spike prompts concern from health care leaders

• Senate committee grills Veterans’ Affairs officials on LaSalle home outbreak

• Quad-City health officials: 'Make the tough, but necessary, decision to avoid Thanksgiving gatherings

• ‘Cautious optimism,’ pleas to stay home ahead of holiday weekend

• Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' news conference

• 27 COVID deaths at Illinois vets nursing home prompts probe

• ‘Cautious optimism,’ pleas to stay home ahead of holiday weekend

• Illinois' Initial vaccine shipment may be one-fifth of what was originally expected

• COVID-19 claims 125 more lives in Illinois, officials say

• Iowa nursing home virus infections, deaths climb

ALEDO — Mark Artcher, 61, of Aledo pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor charge of attempted criminal sexual abuse of a minor and was handed a fully negotiated sentence of 24 months probation, a $2,500 fine (plus court costs) and 180 days in the Mercer County Jail of which he must serve 90 days minus one day for credit already served. He is to begin serving his sentence at noon on Jan. 3, 2021.