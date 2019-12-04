{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

It's going to be another day of sun and mild temperatures in the Quad-Cities. Enjoy it while you can. Many of the alternatives — snow and bitter cold — are not particularly pleasant.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 44 degrees and a low around 28 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 47 degrees and a low around 28 degrees.

Photos: Alleman vs Assumption Boys Basketball

Alleman at Assumption boys basketball
Alleman at Assumption boys basketball
Alleman at Assumption boys basketball
Alleman at Assumption boys basketball
Alleman at Assumption boys basketball

Photos: East Moline Police department's annual "Shop with a cop"

12419-mda-nws-shopcop-002a.JPG
12419-mda-nws-shopcop-006a.JPG
12419-mda-nws-shopcop-007a.JPG
12419-mda-nws-shopcop-010a.JPG
12419-mda-nws-shopcop-017a.JPG

Happy Joe's annual party

Happy Joe's annual parties for children with special needs at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Illinois Tuesday, December 3, 2019. The events host approximately 1400 children with their aids from the Quad Cities and surrounding areas Tuesday, December 3 and Wednesday, December 4. Along with Happy Joe’s pizza and ice cream, Joe’s special kids enjoyed an all out dance party with Happy Joe’s Hip Hop Dancers, Happy the Dog, and Santa Claus. Children attending the party received a special gift of a book provided by Books a Million (BAM). Volunteers helping with the party included area Optimist Clubs, Pieler Productions, North Scott High School students, Pepsi, Kemps Ice Cream, Goodwill, MSpark, Burke Corporation, and many others.

