Wednesday briefing: Q-C airports get millions from fed, 4 homeless after Rock Island fire, and more snow and cold headed our way

Our first winter storm of the season dropped around 3.5 inches of snow in the Quad-Cities — 3.2 inches in Davenport and 3.6 inches in Moline. The big news is that more snow and cold are expected this weekend.
Here is the latest from the National Weather Service.
Today there is a 50% chance of snow after 5 p.m. There will be increasing clouds with a high near 25 degrees. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Tonight there is a 50% chance of snow before midnight. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 20 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 35 degrees and a low around 24 degrees.
Related reading
Trending stories
Today's top news headlines
Quad-Cities area airports will receive millions in new grant dollars for improvements and upgrades under the recently-passed federal infrastructure bill, according to Iowa and Illinois lawmakers.
Four people were displaced from a Rock Island home after a fire Tuesday, Rock Island Fire Department officials said.
People wanting to use the new bicycle and pedestrian path on the recently opened Interstate 74 bridge will have to wait until spring, according to a news release from the city of Moline.
Crime, courts and public safety news
Lucas Michael McNulty-Snodgrass of Davenport has been sentenced to 210 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and a mixture and substance containing fentanyl, and a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.
A Davenport man originally from Chicago was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 228 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
A Bettendorf man has been sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 200 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of ammunition, according to a news release from United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
Felicia Cope works hard for her family, and even though her house is full of people, it can be hard to find time to spend with them.
The Salsido family is helping others, but the Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley asked the Santa Fund to help them a little too.
The alarming rise in cases comes as hospitals are seeing more of their spaces occupied with COVID-19 patients.
Today's top sports headlines
The Geneseo girls basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the State Farm Holiday Classic on Tuesday.
Pleasant Valley grad Will Carius and Wapello alum Trenton Massner are the top two scorers for a 10-3 Western Illinois team.
Today's videos
Today's photo galleries
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Rick Rector
Online content producer
Morning online guy.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.