 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday briefing: Q-C airports get millions from fed, 4 homeless after Rock Island fire, and more snow and cold headed our way
0 Comments
featured

Wednesday briefing: Q-C airports get millions from fed, 4 homeless after Rock Island fire, and more snow and cold headed our way

  • 0
nws

Our first winter storm of the season dropped around 3.5 inches of snow in the Quad-Cities — 3.2 inches in Davenport and 3.6 inches in Moline. The big news is that more snow and cold are expected this weekend.

Here is the latest from the National Weather Service.

nws1

Today there is a 50% chance of snow after 5 p.m. There will be increasing clouds with a high near 25 degrees. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tonight there  is a 50% chance of snow before midnight. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 20 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 35 degrees and a low around 24 degrees. 

Related reading

• Snow blankets Quad-Cities on Tuesday, more expected New Year's weekend

Trending stories

Today's top news headlines

Crime, courts and public safety news

Davenport man gets prison time for drug, firearm charges

Davenport man gets prison time for drug, firearm charges

A Davenport man originally from Chicago was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 228 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Bettendorf man gets jail time for drug, ammunition charges

Bettendorf man gets jail time for drug, ammunition charges

A Bettendorf man has been sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 200 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of ammunition, according to a news release from United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa.

Lifestyle and entertainment headlines

Today's top sports headlines

Today's videos

Today's photo galleries 

Historic photos: IH Farmall Works closes its doors on June 27, 1986

+39 
+39 
Farmall
+39 
+39 
Farmall
+39 
+39 
Farmall
+39 
+39 
Farmall
+39 
+39 
Farmall
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: US Home prices surged more than 18% in October

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News