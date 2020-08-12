You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday briefing: Power slowly returns to Q-C, pedestrian struck, killed in Moline, and a junk yard war
View Comments
alert featured

Wednesday briefing: Power slowly returns to Q-C, pedestrian struck, killed in Moline, and a junk yard war

{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

The rest of the world didn't stand still yesterday as those without power in the Quad-Cities waited in long lines for gas, fast food and chainsaws. The Big Ten football season was postponed until spring, Joe Biden announced his running mate, and Davenport delayed its school start until Sept. 8. Meanwhile some 57,000 Quad-City area MidAmerican Energy customers remain without power.

• Big Ten pulls the plug on fall football season

• Davenport delays school start until Tuesday, Sept. 8

•Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman

Here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 65 degrees.

Storm recovery updates

Without power, Double D Diner in Davenport rolls out a grill to keep business going

In the aftermath of storm in the Quad-Cities, a tree dump is good thing

‘When in doubt, throw it out’: Quad-City health official offers tips for navigating your fridge after you lose power

• 'Just that fast, it was gone'; storm shreds Ambrose dome

MidAmerican Energy: This was one of the worst storms the Quad-Cities has seen

Cities will pick up storm debris for free, but it will take time

A big tree attracts the wind. That Japanese proverb was especially evident in the Quad-Cities yesterday

After the Quad-Cities' storm: Inventory any damages, save receipts

Trending headlines

Today's top news headlines

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

COVID-19 Update: Positivity rate stays at 4.1 percent, state reports 20 more deaths

Pritzker’s mask enforcement rule survives legislative panel

Crime, courts and public safety news

What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

REVIEW: 'Alt-Right: Age of Rage" examines political extremes
REVIEW: 'Alt-Right: Age of Rage" examines political extremes
Supreme Court moves Bailey’s lawsuit to Sangamon County
Law enforcement investigates death in Whiteside County Jail
Law enforcement investigates death in Whiteside County Jail
+6
Missing girl's mother receives comfort, tribute at Davenport fashion show
Missing girl's mother receives comfort, tribute at Davenport fashion show
Naperville man held in Scott County Jail on firearms felony charges
Naperville man held in Scott County Jail on firearms felony charges

Lifestyle, entertainment headlines

Today's sports headlines

Today's top video

Today's photo galleries: Storm damage and clean up

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Power restoration could take 3 or more days
Local News

Power restoration could take 3 or more days

MidAmerican Energy officials, at a briefing with the Scott County Emergency Management Team this morning, say power restoration could take up to three or more days due to widespread and significant damage to the energy network.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News