Wednesday briefing: Power slowly returns to Q-C, pedestrian struck, killed in Moline, and a junk yard war

The rest of the world didn't stand still yesterday as those without power in the Quad-Cities waited in long lines for gas, fast food and chainsaws. The Big Ten football season was postponed until spring, Joe Biden announced his running mate, and Davenport delayed its school start until Sept. 8. Meanwhile some 57,000 Quad-City area MidAmerican Energy customers remain without power.
Here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 65 degrees.
Storm recovery updates
• ‘When in doubt, throw it out’: Quad-City health official offers tips for navigating your fridge after you lose power
• A big tree attracts the wind. That Japanese proverb was especially evident in the Quad-Cities yesterday
Moline police are investigating a hit-and-run on John Deere Road that left one person dead.
Law enforcement investigates death in Whiteside County Jail
Junk yard wars: A Silvis man is processing tons of scrap in his yard. And has a woman living in his uninhabitable garage. What's a neighbor to do?
Michael John, of 1005 11th St., Silvis, got tired watching scrappers work in his neighbor’s yard, disassembling items picked from people’s trash and then burning some of it.
“If you close your eyes and think about the ‘90s, that’s what the room is going to look like.”
Whichever way you lean, “Alt-Right: Age of Rage,” will give you pause.
Dr Pepper took to Twitter to let its fans know the company is aware the soda is sometimes hard to find in stores these days.
Months of protocol and testing were not enough to save the Big Ten football season this fall from the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
There wasn’t anything easy about looking into the eyes of Iowa football players and telling them that what they had been working toward since January wasn’t going to happen.
