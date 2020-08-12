Wednesday briefing: Power slowly returns to Q-C, pedestrian struck, killed in Moline, and a junk yard war

Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The rest of the world didn't stand still yesterday as those without power in the Quad-Cities waited in long lines for gas, fast food and chainsaws. The Big Ten football season was postponed until spring, Joe Biden announced his running mate, and Davenport delayed its school start until Sept. 8. Meanwhile some 57,000 Quad-City area MidAmerican Energy customers remain without power.