Wednesday briefing: Person, dog rescued from fire, improvements for Washington Jr. High, and COVID-19 deaths at correctional center

The sun returns today with temps in the lower 50s. Then come increasing cloud cover.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 52 degrees.

Tonight we will see increasing clouds with a low around 37 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 47 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 30 degrees.

Time to fall back to standard time this weekend

Standard Time begins Sunday. So, don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.

The time change also serves as a reminder to install new batteries in your NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio, smoke detectors, and carbon monoxide detectors, according to the National Weather Service.