Wednesday briefing: Person, dog rescued from fire, improvements for Washington Jr. High, and COVID-19 deaths at correctional center
alert

NWS: Summary

The sun returns today with temps in the lower 50s. Then come increasing cloud cover.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 52 degrees.

Tonight we will see increasing clouds with a low around 37 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 47 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 30 degrees.

NWS:Halloween

Time to fall back to standard time this weekend

Fall back

Standard Time begins Sunday. So, don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.

The time change also serves as a reminder to install new batteries in your NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio, smoke detectors, and carbon monoxide detectors, according to the National Weather Service.

• U.S. 30 bridge maintenance set for today

U.S. 30 bridge

The U.S. 30 bridge over the Mississippi River at Clinton, Iowa. 

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that a lane closure will be installed on U.S. 30 in Whiteside County.

The lane closure will be on the Gateway Bridge over the Mississippi River in the westbound lane from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. IDOT workers will be performing bridge maintenance.

1 dead in crash near Sterling

1 dead in crash near Sterling

One person is dead and another injured after the vehicle they were in was struck by a semi-truck Monday afternoon near Sterling, Ill.

Illinois tightens youth basketball restrictions

Illinois tightens youth basketball restrictions

On the eve of the Illinois High School Association’s expected decision about how the winter sports season will look in the state’s high school, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health elevated the risk level associated with playing basketball.

