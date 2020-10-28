Wednesday briefing: Person, dog rescued from fire, improvements for Washington Jr. High, and COVID-19 deaths at correctional center

The sun returns today with temps in the lower 50s. Then come increasing cloud cover.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 52 degrees.
Tonight we will see increasing clouds with a low around 37 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 47 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 30 degrees.
Time to fall back to standard time this weekend
Standard Time begins Sunday. So, don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.
The time change also serves as a reminder to install new batteries in your NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio, smoke detectors, and carbon monoxide detectors, according to the National Weather Service.
• U.S. 30 bridge maintenance set for today
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that a lane closure will be installed on U.S. 30 in Whiteside County.
The lane closure will be on the Gateway Bridge over the Mississippi River in the westbound lane from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. IDOT workers will be performing bridge maintenance.
School board members Tuesday approved $2.93 million in bids for improvements at Washington Junior High School. The renovation and cafeteria expansion project, previously estimated at $2.1 million, now includes funding for a canopy connector, new flooring and a roof replacement.
One person and a dog were rescued from a Tuesday afternoon house fire in Rock Island.
Four inmates at the East Moline Correctional Center have died from COVID-19.
Moline police continue to investigate a report of gunfire on Sunday.
A Davenport woman accused of shooting and killing a mother of five inside Chuck E. Cheese on Sunday made her first appearance Tuesday in Scott County District Court.
One person is dead and another injured after the vehicle they were in was struck by a semi-truck Monday afternoon near Sterling, Ill.
On the eve of the Illinois High School Association’s expected decision about how the winter sports season will look in the state’s high school, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health elevated the risk level associated with playing basketball.
In an already shortened swim season, Moline High School junior Sophie Greko got a call from the school nurse regarding a potential coronavirus exposure to a classmate.
