Wednesday briefing: Patchy fog, Moline mayor gets racist flier, Iowa COVID-19 cases are nation's highest, and Trump pushes for Big Ten reversal

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
Overnight rain provided little relief to the region in near-drought conditions. Neither will today's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Be alert for patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise it will be partly sunny then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 83 degrees. West winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight will be clear with a low around 62 degrees
Thursday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 83 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 20 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night will be clear with a low around 52 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Trending stories
Today's top news stories
Stephanie Acri doesn't want to remain quiet about the National Alliance's latest propaganda drops in the Quad-Cities after she found a "Racial Distancing" sticker wrapped around a free print publication.
Local health officials issued a refrain Tuesday, announcing COVID-19-rated causes claimed three more lives in Rock Island County.
A Davenport man has been arrested on multiple charges that he was trafficking in ecstasy, marijuana and Xanax.
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
• Iowa's COVID-19 cases per population are the highest in the country. The White House task force recommends mask mandate, bar closures in 61 Iowa counties
Crime, courts and public safety headlines
Lifestyle and entertainment news
Marx: 'You want to hug him with one hand and check your wallet with the other;' Unique doesn't begin to describe the late Rich Wolfe
If there is one dude you know is pitching a get-rich-quick plan to Saint Peter at the Pearly Gates, it's Rich Wolfe.
Today's top sports stories
Already dealing with a lawsuit filed by players, upset parents looking for answers and fans frustrated that Big Ten Conference football teams are sidelined as others begin seasons, the Big Ten is now getting pressure from President Donald Trump to kickoff the 2020 season soon.
There are two ways to react to adversity: give up or keep going.
Today's photo galleries
Prep volleyball
090120-qc-spt-central-north vb-037
090120-qc-spt-central-north vb-039
090120-qc-spt-central-north vb-013
090120-qc-spt-central-north vb-059
090120-qc-spt-central-north vb-020
090120-qc-spt-central-north vb-073
090120-qc-spt-central-north vb-074
090120-qc-spt-central-north vb-031
090120-qc-spt-central-north vb-076
090120-qc-spt-central-north vb-025
090120-qc-spt-central-north vb-070
090120-qc-spt-central-north vb-048
090120-qc-spt-central-north vb-024
090120-qc-spt-central-north vb-077
090120-qc-spt-central-north vb-043
090120-qc-spt-central-north vb-028
090120-qc-spt-central-north vb-055
090120-qc-spt-central-north vb-075
090120-qc-spt-central-north vb-029
090120-qc-spt-central-north vb-072
090120-qc-spt-central-north vb-071
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Rick Rector
Online content producer
Morning online guy.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.