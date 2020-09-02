 Skip to main content
Wednesday briefing: Patchy fog, Moline mayor gets racist flier, Iowa COVID-19 cases are nation's highest, and Trump pushes for Big Ten reversal
Wednesday briefing: Patchy fog, Moline mayor gets racist flier, Iowa COVID-19 cases are nation's highest, and Trump pushes for Big Ten reversal

NWS: Summary

Overnight rain provided little relief to the region in near-drought conditions. Neither will today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

Be alert for patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise it will be partly sunny then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 83 degrees. West winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight will be clear with a low around 62 degrees

Thursday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 83 degrees. Southwest winds between 10 to 20 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday night will be clear with a low around 52 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

• Editorial: Iowa State's Covid gamble

• Iowa's COVID-19 cases per population are the highest in the country. The White House task force recommends mask mandate, bar closures in 61 Iowa counties

What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

Moline mayor responds to National Alliance's latest round of propaganda
Davenport police identify body recovered from Mississippi River
Man charged with fatal Rock Island shooting being held on $5 million bond.
Victim identified in East Moline homicide
Gunshot wound, pursuit in Davenport net charges
Trump pushes for Big Ten reversal

Already dealing with a lawsuit filed by players, upset parents looking for answers and fans frustrated that Big Ten Conference football teams are sidelined as others begin seasons, the Big Ten is now getting pressure from President Donald Trump to kickoff the 2020 season soon.

 

Rock Island, Davenport institute downtown curfews

  • Updated

Rock Island and Davenport are instituting a curfew for their downtown areas that will begin at midnight. Rock Island's curfew will end at 6 a.m. Sunday while Davenport's will end at 5 a.m. The curfews are in response to the shootings that occurred overnight.

