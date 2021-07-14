 Skip to main content
Wednesday briefing: Overnight storms, 2 arrested in Rock Island shooting, and cocktails to go?
Wednesday briefing: Overnight storms, 2 arrested in Rock Island shooting, and cocktails to go?

Storms

Showers and thunderstorms — some possibly severe with flash flooding — are likely tonight. So keep your eye to the sky.

Flash flood

Here is the latest info from the National Weather Service.

Today will see a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 88 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely overnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. The daily high will be near 81 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday night: There's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.

Contractors have completed a new section of Illinois-bound I-74 south of the 6th Ave. exit in Moline. This paves the way for a new traffic pattern.

Beginning today drivers will notice some changes as they enter Illinois:

Just after crossing the new I-74 River Bridge into Illinois, drivers should watch for traffic signs and orange barrels guiding them to the newly completed section of I-74.

At this time, there will be two lanes of Illinois-bound traffic. The right lane will allow motorists to exit at 6th Ave. or continue on toward the Avenue of the Cities and other exits.

Kewanee man sentenced for child pornography

CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee man was sentenced Tuesday in Henry County Circuit Court to four years in prison for solicitation of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

