Wednesday briefing: Overnight storms, 2 arrested in Rock Island shooting, and cocktails to go?

Showers and thunderstorms — some possibly severe with flash flooding — are likely tonight. So keep your eye to the sky.
Here is the latest info from the National Weather Service.
Today will see a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 88 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely overnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. The daily high will be near 81 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Thursday night: There's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.
Moline residents will likely continue to be able to order beer, wine and mixed drinks to-go or delivered to their homes.
Meet Sparky Jackson, the Rock Island Police Department's newest K-9 officer.
Hundreds of applications for rental assistance are pending in Scott County, as local housing advocates are trying to distribute aid before a federal eviction moratorium expiring leaves many at greater risk for eviction.
Two men have been arrested in relation to a shooting Monday afternoon in Rock Island.
CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee man was sentenced Tuesday in Henry County Circuit Court to four years in prison for solicitation of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
A Davenport man was shot and killed Friday. His name was released by Davenport police Tuesday.
Kaleidoscope Works Art Gallery & Gifts in Davenport showcases kaleidoscopes, prints and other art and gifts.
The Kwik Star Festival of Trees will bring some traditional holiday cheer back to the Quad-Cities in November.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Team USA flag bearers in steamy Tokyo will likely be the coolest members of their packs.
Josh Gibbs is stepping down from the head coaching position with Rockridge baseball in order to spend more time with his family, including his young son.
KEWANEE — When it came to selecting a new head coach, the Annawan-Wethersfield football program did not stray from its roots.
Roley comes over from NC State, where he was the director of football operations for about two years.
