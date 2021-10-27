Wednesday briefing: OSHA complaint filed against Deere plant, man wanted in 2020 homicide captured, and favorite Halloween candies

Another dry day in the Quad-Cities that will be short-lived as the rains return overnight and into Thursday.
Here are the latest weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 58 degrees. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight rain is likely after 4 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 46 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday showers are likely with a high near 52 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday night showers are likely with a low around 48 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
BHC men building from the ground up with new staff, players
Man wanted in Aug. 2020 homicide booked into Scott County Jail
OSHA complaint filed against Moline Deere plant on sixth day of strike
Watch now: At Jelani Day burial service, family and friends call for answers about his death.
Man arrested in online sex with minors sting sentenced to 11 years in federal prison
A safety complaint was filed at John Deere Seeding Group in Moline on Oct. 19 to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in Peoria.
The 2021 Community Health Assessment paints a sometimes-bleak portrait of life in Rock Island, Scott and Muscatine counties.
Davenport school board approves contract for special education services from the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency
A man wanted in connection with the Aug. 22, 2020, robbery and shooting death of Sylvester Eddings was booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday.
A Savanna, Illinois woman pleaded not guilty in Clinton County court Tuesday to charges that she lit her ex-boyfriend's truck on fire.
A Milan man accused of robbing a Moline bank on Oct. 4 pleaded not guilty in a hearing Tuesday morning.
When it comes to Halloween, the choice of candy offerings can raise or ruin a house's reputation for trick-or-treaters, and they don't forget. Especially after last year's lack of Halloween fun, picking the best treats is imperative.
Filmmakers Tammy and Kelly Rundle won the Emmy for their short documentary, examining different approaches to turtle crossings.
SHERRARD — Following a hard-fought first set, the Mercer County volleyball team knew it had what it took to duel with second-seeded Macomb.
The Maroons opened the Class 4A postseason at Wharton Field House on Tuesday evening with a near flawless team effort, defeating their Western Big 6 rivals from United Township High School in straight sets, 25-10 and 25-6.
SHERRARD — The Rockridge volleyball squad came into Tuesday looking for a measure of redemption after coming up short in a tightly contested conference race.
