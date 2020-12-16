Wednesday briefing: New Y ready to open in Davenport, YWCA to build new facility in Rock Island, and first vaccines given in Q-C

We're looking at another day of weather conditions similar to Tuesday — cloudy and cold. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 19 degrees.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 43 degrees with a chance of overnight rain mixing with snow. The low will be 31 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

• New I-74 bridge becoming 2-way on Friday

The Iowa-bound span of the new I-74 bridge soon will carry Illinois-bound vehicles, too.

Dividers have been in place since the new westbound span opened in November in anticipation of two-way traffic. The one finished bridge is wider at 72 feet than both spans of the old bridge combined.

The old Illinois-bound span still will be used as a method of downtown delivery.

Beginning Friday, weather permitting, Iowa drivers who wish to get to downtown Moline will use the old bridge from ramps at State and Grant streets in downtown Bettendorf.