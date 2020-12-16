Wednesday briefing: New Y ready to open in Davenport, YWCA to build new facility in Rock Island, and first vaccines given in Q-C

We're looking at another day of weather conditions similar to Tuesday — cloudy and cold. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 19 degrees.
Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 43 degrees with a chance of overnight rain mixing with snow. The low will be 31 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
• New I-74 bridge becoming 2-way on Friday
The Iowa-bound span of the new I-74 bridge soon will carry Illinois-bound vehicles, too.
Dividers have been in place since the new westbound span opened in November in anticipation of two-way traffic. The one finished bridge is wider at 72 feet than both spans of the old bridge combined.
The old Illinois-bound span still will be used as a method of downtown delivery.
Beginning Friday, weather permitting, Iowa drivers who wish to get to downtown Moline will use the old bridge from ramps at State and Grant streets in downtown Bettendorf.
Vehicles heading for Avenue of the Cities, John Deere Road and Interstate 280 in Moline will use the new bridge from Middle Road and north of Middle in Iowa.
The head-to-head traffic on the new westbound span will continue until the new eastbound span opens in late 2021, though the Iowa DOT indicates some access changes are likely in early 2021.
The city hopes to have an offer extended to the next administrator by mid-March.
Guiyou Huang, currently president of Edinboro University in Edinboro, Pa., is scheduled to begin his new post Jan. 1 at Western, replacing Martin Abraham, the interim who held the position after Jack Thomas resigned in June 2019.
NaTera Pugh was just a sophomore at Rock Island High School when she gave birth to her daughter, Onna.
A fire heavily damaged a Davenport furniture store Tuesday afternoon.
The Moline Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund helps people in need nominated by local social service agencies and churches. As we near Christmas, the D…
A little over one hour after Iowa football players talked about how much they relished the chance to play one final game at Kinnick Stadium, that chance was gone.
In a girls' basketball game like Tuesday's between Assumption and Muscatine, one small burst of offense can make all the difference.
