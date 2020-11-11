 Skip to main content
Wednesday briefing: New bridge span to open Friday, honoring our veterans, and growing COVID-19 crisis
Wednesday briefing: New bridge span to open Friday, honoring our veterans, and growing COVID-19 crisis

NWS: Summary

It's Veterans Day, a day we honor our nation's military veterans, alive and dead, who have served or are serving in the United States Armed Forces. Thank you for your service. 

Here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 55 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 26 degrees.

Veterans Day parade is today in downtown Davenport

Parade route

The annual Veterans Day Parade will take place in downtown Davenport at 10 a.m. today. The parade steps off from the intersection of West 4th Street and Western Avenue and proceeds through the streets of downtown. 

The Davenport Police Department will be providing traffic control along the route. Expect brief delays and detours if you need to travel downtown.

A brief ceremony at the flag poles in front of the Scott County Jail will follow the parade, honoring fallen service members.

Social distancing and masks are strongly recommended.

Watch now: Veterans Day messages

Watch now Veterans Day 2020

Watch now Veterans Day 2020

  • Updated

This video was made to explain the selfless service and sacrifices of our Veterans to elementary school age children in the local community fo…

Iowa-bound I-74 span set to open Friday

I74_2020_Moline_WB_Route_CloseUp_110420
I74_2020_Moline_WB_Route

Construction crews are working to prepare the new Iowa-bound I-74 bridge to open to traffic Friday.

Weather permitting, contractors will be moving barrier walls and preparing the Iowa-bound roadway overnight Thursday to fully open the bridge before peak morning traffic on Friday.

Here is what you need to know:

Going to Iowa

In Moline, drivers going to Iowa will be able to access Iowa-bound I-74 at Avenue of the Cities, 6th Avenue, and River Drive.

Drivers going to Iowa will be able to continue onto three lanes of Iowa-bound traffic.

After crossing the river bridge to Iowa, drivers can either exit at Grant Street/U.S. 67 in Bettendorf or continue to Middle Road and Davenport.

New ramp locations in Moline

At River Drive, a new on-ramp will open to provide a more direct, and easier access to the river bridge (no more loop ramp).

The on-ramp at 7th Avenue has also moved. Drivers will be able to access Iowa-bound I-74 via the new ramp located at 6th Avenue. A new connecting road will allow drivers on westbound 7th Avenue to access the 6th Avenue on-ramp.

The speed limit on Iowa-bound I-74 will be 55 mph. The interstate will still be considered a construction zone so drivers should continue to drive with caution.

Going to Illinois

The plan is to put two-way, head-to-head traffic on the new Iowa-bound bridge, but not just yet.

Illinois-bound traffic will continue to use the old bridge and the existing detour route to 7th Avenue and 19th Street.

Drivers can continue to access Illinois-bound I-74 via the existing ramps in Bettendorf.

Illinois-bound traffic is anticipated to shift to the new bridge in a two-way configuration this winter.

CL

• Illinois sets single-day COVID-19 record, again tops 12,000

• Pritzker announces Tier 2 mitigations in three more regions; Statewide total cases since pandemic began nears half a million

• COVID-19 hospitalizations far higher in most regions than in first wave; ‘Additional statewide action is possible,’ governor says

• Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' news conference 

• Watch: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker COVID-19 update 

• Reynolds requiring masks for larger indoor gatherings in Iowa

• Scott County poll worker, Rock Island County coroner have COVID-19

• "Teetering on the point of no return": COVID-19 hospitalizations at Genesis have doubled, to 105 cases, in a week

• Watch Now: Scott County Auditor says poll worker hospitalized with COVID

• WB6 hoops seasons on hold, so are plans moving forward

• Iowa hospitals warn COVID-19 surge threatening resources, health care workers

