Wednesday briefing: New bridge span to open Friday, honoring our veterans, and growing COVID-19 crisis

It's Veterans Day, a day we honor our nation's military veterans, alive and dead, who have served or are serving in the United States Armed Forces. Thank you for your service.
Here is today's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 55 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 26 degrees.
Veterans Day parade is today in downtown Davenport
The annual Veterans Day Parade will take place in downtown Davenport at 10 a.m. today. The parade steps off from the intersection of West 4th Street and Western Avenue and proceeds through the streets of downtown.
The Davenport Police Department will be providing traffic control along the route. Expect brief delays and detours if you need to travel downtown.
A brief ceremony at the flag poles in front of the Scott County Jail will follow the parade, honoring fallen service members.
Social distancing and masks are strongly recommended.
Iowa-bound I-74 span set to open Friday
Construction crews are working to prepare the new Iowa-bound I-74 bridge to open to traffic Friday.
Weather permitting, contractors will be moving barrier walls and preparing the Iowa-bound roadway overnight Thursday to fully open the bridge before peak morning traffic on Friday.
Here is what you need to know:
Going to Iowa
In Moline, drivers going to Iowa will be able to access Iowa-bound I-74 at Avenue of the Cities, 6th Avenue, and River Drive.
Drivers going to Iowa will be able to continue onto three lanes of Iowa-bound traffic.
After crossing the river bridge to Iowa, drivers can either exit at Grant Street/U.S. 67 in Bettendorf or continue to Middle Road and Davenport.
New ramp locations in Moline
At River Drive, a new on-ramp will open to provide a more direct, and easier access to the river bridge (no more loop ramp).
The on-ramp at 7th Avenue has also moved. Drivers will be able to access Iowa-bound I-74 via the new ramp located at 6th Avenue. A new connecting road will allow drivers on westbound 7th Avenue to access the 6th Avenue on-ramp.
The speed limit on Iowa-bound I-74 will be 55 mph. The interstate will still be considered a construction zone so drivers should continue to drive with caution.
Going to Illinois
The plan is to put two-way, head-to-head traffic on the new Iowa-bound bridge, but not just yet.
Illinois-bound traffic will continue to use the old bridge and the existing detour route to 7th Avenue and 19th Street.
Drivers can continue to access Illinois-bound I-74 via the existing ramps in Bettendorf.
Illinois-bound traffic is anticipated to shift to the new bridge in a two-way configuration this winter.
Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri said the city did not intend to lay off any employees in 2021.
Rock Island-Milan school board members Tuesday heard an update on how the district is faring with COVID-19 and learned the proposed 2020 tax rate will match the 2019 rate.
The setting along Fourth Avenue on the far eastern edge of East Moline was hardly magical. About half a mile east from the former Quad-City Downs, a large tent sat amid old barns and an old farmhouse.
Agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group on Sunday arrested a Silvis man who was wanted for peddling LSD, marijuana and prescription drugs in Scott County.
A Davenport woman charged with the shooting death of a mother of five inside Chuck E. Cheese will remain jailed with bond set at $1 million cash-only.
• Pritzker announces Tier 2 mitigations in three more regions; Statewide total cases since pandemic began nears half a million
• COVID-19 hospitalizations far higher in most regions than in first wave; 'Additional statewide action is possible,' governor says
• "Teetering on the point of no return": COVID-19 hospitalizations at Genesis have doubled, to 105 cases, in a week
Superintendents of Western Big 6 Conference schools put the boys and girls basketball seasons on hold on Monday.
ELDRIDGE — He leads the team in receptions. He is among the team's leading tacklers and tops the squad in interceptions. He returns punts. He is the placekicker and punter, too.
