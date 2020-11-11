Wednesday briefing: New bridge span to open Friday, honoring our veterans, and growing COVID-19 crisis

Construction crews are working to prepare the new Iowa-bound I-74 bridge to open to traffic Friday.

Weather permitting, contractors will be moving barrier walls and preparing the Iowa-bound roadway overnight Thursday to fully open the bridge before peak morning traffic on Friday.

Here is what you need to know:

Going to Iowa

In Moline, drivers going to Iowa will be able to access Iowa-bound I-74 at Avenue of the Cities, 6th Avenue, and River Drive.

Drivers going to Iowa will be able to continue onto three lanes of Iowa-bound traffic.

After crossing the river bridge to Iowa, drivers can either exit at Grant Street/U.S. 67 in Bettendorf or continue to Middle Road and Davenport.

New ramp locations in Moline

At River Drive, a new on-ramp will open to provide a more direct, and easier access to the river bridge (no more loop ramp).

The on-ramp at 7th Avenue has also moved. Drivers will be able to access Iowa-bound I-74 via the new ramp located at 6th Avenue. A new connecting road will allow drivers on westbound 7th Avenue to access the 6th Avenue on-ramp.