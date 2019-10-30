Another round of snow is expected to make its appearance in the Quad-Cities today. How much snow? Depends where you live.
• National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook: "A wintry mix of rain and snow will continue until mid morning across far southeast Iowa, northeast Missouri and west central Illinois. A few inches of snow accumulation is possible, mainly southeast of a line from Kahoka, Missouri to Burlington, Iowa to Cambridge, Illinois. Light snow and rain is expected to develop across the outlook area as the afternoon progresses. Minor snow accumulation will be possible, mostly on grassy and elevated surfaces. A storm system will spread snow acoss the outlook area Wednesday night into Thursday. Several inches of accumulating snow is possible with highest amounts expected across northwest Illinois."
Locally, there's a chance of snow before 11 a.m., then rain and snow likely. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 38 degrees. North winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Snow is likely tonight — with new snow accumulation of around 3 inches. The overnight low will be around 29 degrees with north winds gusting as high as 25 mph.
More snow is likely Thursday before 1 p.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 21 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Just to get you in a snowy mood here are some fun snow facts from the National Weather Service.
Our snowiest day was in Jan. 3, 1971 when 16.4 inches of snow fell on the Quad-Cities.
Our snowiest two-day total was 17.1 inches set on Jan. 13, 1979.
