You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wednesday briefing: Moline furloughs library employees, positive COVID-19 test at Harvester Works, and changes coming to stay-at-home order
View Comments
alert featured

Wednesday briefing: Moline furloughs library employees, positive COVID-19 test at Harvester Works, and changes coming to stay-at-home order

NWS: Summary

Yep, scattered showers are possible today. And yes, it will be a bit breezy. But get outdoors and enjoy the temps which are expected to climb into the 70s. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today there's a chance of showers between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 72 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 10 mph will become southwest at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight there's a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 51 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday there's a 20% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 65 degrees and a low around 45 degrees.

• As Earth Day turns 50, green movement faces fresh challenges

Photos: Flood cleanup in Davenport

+9 
+9 
042120-qc-nws-floodclean-117
+9 
+9 
042120-qc-nws-floodclean-131
+9 
+9 
042120-qc-nws-floodclean-110
+9 
+9 
042120-qc-nws-floodclean-034
+9 
+9 
042120-qc-nws-floodclean-049

Trending headlines

Today's top headlines

Aledo has plans to renew fireworks display

Aledo has plans to renew fireworks display

ALEDO — City officials discussed the June 27 fireworks display — and whether it would need to be rescheduled because of social distancing guidelines for COVID-19. They decided Monday night to revisit the decision closer to the event date.

More on the Quad-Cities and coronavirus

Coronavirus logo

• Deere: Harvester Works employee tests positive for COVID-19 at East Moline facility

• 'Mixed message' causes Aledo to cancel Wednesday night Corona Cruises

• COVID-19 testing slated to expand in Iowa

• Genesis expects to lose $70M because of COVID-19

• UnityPoint Health to reduce staff hours, implement limited furloughs and cut executive pay

• Health board asks Tyson to temporarily shutter in Waterloo

• Pritzker: Changes to stay-at-home order coming, but ‘normal’ a long way away

• Iowa pork plant reopens after outbreak; a 2nd begins testing

• Pork farmers panic as virus ruins hopes for great year

• 'Hoarders' star gives Quad-Citians tips about COVID-19, flood cleanup

• 482 new Iowa cases reported; Reynolds announces new testing initiative

Today's top sports headlines

Crime, courts and public safety headlines

What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

+3
Moline police gunning for illegal firearms and drugs
Moline police gunning for illegal firearms and drugs
Teen hospitalized after shooting in Rock Island
Teen hospitalized after shooting in Rock Island
Early morning fire damages Moline garages
Early morning fire damages Moline garages
Davenport man faces drug charges
Davenport man faces drug charges
3 juveniles arrested in armed robbery in Davenport
3 juveniles arrested in armed robbery in Davenport

Today's lifestyle headlines

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Fire on Lorton Avenue

+22 
+22 
042120-qc-nws-fire-001
+22 
+22 
042120-qc-nws-fire-002
+22 
+22 
042120-qc-nws-fire-003
+22 
+22 
042120-qc-nws-fire-004
+22 
+22 
042120-qc-nws-fire-005

Photos: Supporters come out to support Moline Public Library

+14 
+14 
042220-qc-nws-library-01.JPG
+14 
+14 
042220-qc-nws-library-02.JPG
+14 
+14 
042220-qc-nws-library-03.JPG
+14 
+14 
042220-qc-nws-library-04.JPG
+14 
+14 
042220-qc-nws-library-05.JPG
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Q-C developer sued over marijuana business
Local News

Q-C developer sued over marijuana business

  • Updated

A Fulton, Illinois, man is suing Quad-City builder-developer Dan Dolan, alleging that Dolan misappropriated money for his personal use from a medical marijuana business they opened together in July 2016 in Fulton.

+2
Bettendorf schools make plans for late-summer graduation, prom
Education

Bettendorf schools make plans for late-summer graduation, prom

Many school seniors won’t get the chance to walk the halls with their classmates again, after the COVID-19 emergency has forced states to shut down schools to mitigate the spread. While students of all ages are losing closure for this school year, districts are trying to come up with ways to celebrate those seniors who won’t be coming back in the fall.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News