Wednesday briefing: Moline furloughs library employees, positive COVID-19 test at Harvester Works, and changes coming to stay-at-home order

Yep, scattered showers are possible today. And yes, it will be a bit breezy. But get outdoors and enjoy the temps which are expected to climb into the 70s. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today there's a chance of showers between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 72 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 10 mph will become southwest at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tonight there's a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 51 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday there's a 20% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 65 degrees and a low around 45 degrees.
Moline stops funding to library; lays off employees
Plans begin for new I-80 bridge over Mississippi in Quad-Cities
Photos: Supporters come out to support Moline Public Library
'Mixed message' causes Aledo to cancel Wednesday night Corona Cruises
'It's just scary': Small businesses in the Quad Cities hunkering down as federal relief lags
The city of Moline has cut funding to the Moline Public Library, closed services and furloughed all library employees as the city struggles financially amid the coronavirus pandemic.
ALEDO — City officials discussed the June 27 fireworks display — and whether it would need to be rescheduled because of social distancing guidelines for COVID-19. They decided Monday night to revisit the decision closer to the event date.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, has raised $566,500 during the first quarter of 2020, according to the Federal Election Commission, and has more than $3.3 million cash on hand.
As part of one of the most unusual NFL draft classes ever, Iowa prospects have at least one thing working in their favor.
After a year serving in an interim capacity, Arnie Chavera has been tabbed as full-time athletic director at Black Hawk College.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Players ejected from football games for targeting will be allowed to remain on the sidelines, the NCAA announced Tuesday.
One person is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a foot chase with Davenport police.
One teenager was wounded by gunfire late Sunday in a Rock Island home and another injured.
Despite the passing of its longtime owner, Don "Donny'' Wachal, the Filling Station will open Wednesday, April 22, for carryout and delivery orders.
Marlys "Marty" Brunsvold, 73, of Davenport, died Wednesday. She was an active volunteer and a 2019 recipient the Quad-Citizen Award, a partnership of the Quad-City Times and Moline Dispatch-Argus and IHMVCU. The Times and Dispatch-Argus sends condolences to her family and friends.
