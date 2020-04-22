Wednesday briefing: Moline furloughs library employees, positive COVID-19 test at Harvester Works, and changes coming to stay-at-home order

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Yep, scattered showers are possible today. And yes, it will be a bit breezy. But get outdoors and enjoy the temps which are expected to climb into the 70s. Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today there's a chance of showers between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 72 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 10 mph will become southwest at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight there's a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 51 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday there's a 20% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 65 degrees and a low around 45 degrees.