Wednesday briefing: Moline close to hiring city administrator, bridge work progresses on I-74, and bike path closed for seal coating

It's Hump Day already. Another warm, dry day is shaping up for the Quad-Cities.
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.
• Parts of Butterworth Parkway closed today
Moline officials report that the bicycle/pedestrian trail along Ben Butterworth Parkway will be closed today from the 4300 block to the East Moline border for seal coating.
The trail will reopen on Friday.
The Parks Department is asking that the public refrain from using the trail during this time.
Trending headlines
Today's top news stories
Moline may be close to hiring a permanent city administrator.
A man shot to death Friday in Silvis was accused of biting his alleged killer in late April.
June started Tuesday with the collective hopes of local public health officials buoyed by low new-case counts of COVID-19.
Crime, courts and public safety headlines
Police: Violent crime set a record high in 2020, when the city received 279 reports of shots fired.
A Rock Island man was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder for the 2017 beating death of 43-year-old Rochelle Davis.
An East Moline Man pleaded guilty on May 21 to willful injury and intimidation with intent as part of plea deal regarding a 2019 shooting in Davenport.
Lifestyle and entertainment news
Some consider Memorial Day to be the unofficial start of summer. Berry lovers, however, look to the strawberry harvest instead.
“I love the way food brings people together,” Gracelynn Dale said. “The best conversations are often around the table.”
Today in sports
For the majority of Tuesday's Class 2A girls' soccer sectional preliminary match, the Alleman Pioneers dictated the tempo and were the dominant force.
The high-powered offense of the Geneseo girls’ soccer team overpowered Orion-Sherrard’s united co-op in the opening round of Class 2A postseason action on Tuesday night at the Geneseo pitch.
A look at the top individual and team performances from the past week in the Quad-Cities area.
Today's videos
Today's top photo galleries