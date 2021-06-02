 Skip to main content
Wednesday briefing: Moline close to hiring city administrator, bridge work progresses on I-74, and bike path closed for seal coating
Wednesday briefing: Moline close to hiring city administrator, bridge work progresses on I-74, and bike path closed for seal coating

It's Hump Day already. Another warm, dry day is shaping up for the Quad-Cities.

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 83 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.

Summer outlook

• Parts of Butterworth Parkway closed today

062920-qc-nws-bikes-004

FILE: Robert Harris, of Moline, rides his bike along Ben Butterworth Parkway Monday, June 29, 2020, in Moline.

Moline officials report that the bicycle/pedestrian trail along Ben Butterworth Parkway will be closed today from the 4300 block to the East Moline border for seal coating.

The trail will reopen on Friday.

The Parks Department is asking that the public refrain from using the trail during this time.

Is an old legend or real history the basis for the name of Starved Rock State Park?

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday spoke to reporters about the legislative remapping process. 

Gov. J.B. Pritzker discusses wrapping up the end of the Illinois legislative session.

