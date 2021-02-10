Wednesday briefing: Iowa vaccinations shift to private providers, reaction to lifting COVID-19 restrictions, and a little snow

Yes, it's cold outside. Not cold enough to delay the start of classes at area schools, but cold enough for you to take notice when you step outside this morning.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Snow is likely before 10 a.m., today. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 13 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around -2 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -20 degrees.