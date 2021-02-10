 Skip to main content
Wednesday briefing: Iowa vaccinations shift to private providers, reaction to lifting COVID-19 restrictions, and a little snow
Wednesday briefing: Iowa vaccinations shift to private providers, reaction to lifting COVID-19 restrictions, and a little snow

020921-qc-nws-vaccineclinic-005

Tanilo Sandoval, of East Moline, receives a Moderna vaccine from Karri Williams, RN, during a Rock Island County Health Department vaccine clinic at the TaxSlayer Center Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Moline.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Yes, it's cold outside. Not cold enough to delay the start of classes at area schools, but cold enough for you to take notice when you step outside this morning.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service. 

NWS: Week

Snow is likely before 10 a.m., today. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 13 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around -2 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -20 degrees.

Man involved in East Moline shooting sentenced to 20 years in prison
Rock Island Police: Fatal stabbing started as a quarrel between teens
Firefighters rescue four from Rock Island house fire
Man shot by Bettendorf police officer identified
Coroner releases name of victim killed after car crashed into the Mississippi river
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• Area bars and restaurants react to Iowa's lifting of COVID-19 restrictions

• Scott County COVID-19 vaccinations shift to private providers

• Illinois statewide vaccination numbers continue to improve

• Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccination in the Quad-Cities?

• Illinois sees 2,082 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths

Moline boys pounce on Geneseo early in rout

Moline boys pounce on Geneseo early in rout

With two games already under its collective belt, the Moline boys' basketball squad was more than primed for Tuesday night's Western Big 6 Conference opener at Wharton Field House.

