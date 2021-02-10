Wednesday briefing: Iowa vaccinations shift to private providers, reaction to lifting COVID-19 restrictions, and a little snow

Yes, it's cold outside. Not cold enough to delay the start of classes at area schools, but cold enough for you to take notice when you step outside this morning.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Snow is likely before 10 a.m., today. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 13 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around -2 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -20 degrees.
Rock Island-Milan school board members Tuesday approved a three-year contract agreement with its AFSCME employees and discussed how the district wants to approach device insurance and technology fees.
An autopsy confirmed the passenger in a vehicle that ended up in the frozen Mississippi River early Sunday in Moline died from drowning.
A reluctance among Davenport City Council members to add staff to more quickly investigate cases of discrimination in the city drew a sharp rebuke Tuesday from the body's lone Black member.
A fatal stabbing in late December in Rock Island allegedly began as a quarrel between juveniles.
More details were released Tuesday about what authorities believe happened during the fatal June shooting of Kameron R. Moore in Rock Island.
A contemporary jazz pianist, a multi-instrumental string quartet, and a Scottish folk/pop/rock group will all be featured as part of Quad City Arts’ Performing Arts Signature Series spring season, which will continue with a “virtual dinner and show” format through the end of April.
Deep into this pandemic winter, it can be hard to remember what a refuge gardens were last spring and summer.
The new 13.2-ounce recyclable bottle that some customers will see on shelves this week is made entirely of other plastics.
Darius Rogers and the United Township boys basketball team were determined to make sure Tuesday night’s Western Big 6 Conference opener at Rock Island Fieldhouse was nothing like last year’s first matchup.
With two games already under its collective belt, the Moline boys' basketball squad was more than primed for Tuesday night's Western Big 6 Conference opener at Wharton Field House.
