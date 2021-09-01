 Skip to main content
Wednesday briefing: ICU bed shortage, pedestrian seriously injured when struck by SUV, and bridge steel gone from Butterworth Parkway
featured

Foreast

We'll experience a cooler, less humid and more seasonable start to September. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 54 degrees. Northeast winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 59 degrees. There's a 20% chance of showers after 2 a.m.

Flood

The Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until further notice. Early today the river was at 6.9 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet. The Wapsi is expected to rise above flood stage late Sunday morning and continue rising to a crest of 12.8 feet Monday night.

At 9.5 feet, water affects Walnut Grove Park in Toronto.

At 10 feet, water affects a few residences along the river.

At 11 feet, water affects County Road E63 north of the river near Toronto and affects the lowest roads in Buena Vista.

At 11.5 feet, water affects homes along old U.S. 61.

At 12 feet, overbank flooding occurs. Water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water also affects businesses along the river near Calamus.

At 12.5 feet, water affects old U.S. 61 near the river.

At 13 feet, water affects many residences along the river.

This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.8 feet on June 30, 2020.

