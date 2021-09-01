Wednesday briefing: ICU bed shortage, pedestrian seriously injured when struck by SUV, and bridge steel gone from Butterworth Parkway

We'll experience a cooler, less humid and more seasonable start to September. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 54 degrees. Northeast winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 59 degrees. There's a 20% chance of showers after 2 a.m.
The Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until further notice. Early today the river was at 6.9 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet. The Wapsi is expected to rise above flood stage late Sunday morning and continue rising to a crest of 12.8 feet Monday night.
At 9.5 feet, water affects Walnut Grove Park in Toronto.
At 10 feet, water affects a few residences along the river.
At 11 feet, water affects County Road E63 north of the river near Toronto and affects the lowest roads in Buena Vista.
At 11.5 feet, water affects homes along old U.S. 61.
At 12 feet, overbank flooding occurs. Water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water also affects businesses along the river near Calamus.
At 12.5 feet, water affects old U.S. 61 near the river.
At 13 feet, water affects many residences along the river.
This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.8 feet on June 30, 2020.
Today's top news headlines
There are no ICU beds available at Genesis Health System's hospitals in Silvis and Davenport . And it isn't easy finding ICU beds in many places across the country.
Moline city council members on Tuesday heard their options for considering pension obligation bonds and how it may save the city money.
Lunda Construction, the primary builder of the new I-74 bridge, has been leasing city-owned riverfront land to use as a "laydown yard" for bridge steel. But the land no longer is needed, and Lunda has been restoring it to a better-than-before state.
Eldridge City Administrator Lisa Kotter has filed a gender discrimination complaint against three city officials.
Crime, courts and public safety news
A 12-year-old suffered what Davenport police called life-threatening injuries Tuesday after the child struck an SUV while trying to run across Locust Street from Elsie Avenue.
One person was injured in a structure fire Tuesday in Davenport.
A Davenport woman died this weekend after an UTV crash in rural Scott County Saturday afternoon.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
“Nature’s Blueprints: Biomimicry in Art and Design” will remain at the Putnam through Oct. 20.
Teachers must be vaccinated or submit to testing in Illinois.
With years of experience in the Los Angeles film industry, a Kelly and Tammy Rundle are bringing documentary film screenings to the Quad Cities.
Today's top sports headlines
The United Township High School boys soccer team used a strong finish on Tuesday night to open its season with a thrilling victory over Sterling in Western Big 6 Conference play.
Class 5A second-ranked Pleasant Valley survived a stiff test from North Scott on Tuesday night at The Pit.
That team was fun to cover. It had personalities. It persevered. It wasn’t just one of many in 40-plus years of writing about teams. It was different, special.
