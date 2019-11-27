Preparing to hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday? You'll encounter high winds and plummeting temperatures. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
The Quad-City region is under a National Weather Service high wind warning until 6 p.m. West to northwest winds will be between 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. These damaging winds may blow down trees, branches and power lines. Power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and along north to south oriented roads. Outdoor decorations may get damaged.
Today will be cloudy with a temperature falling to around 34 degrees by 5 p.m. It will be windy with a west wind 30 to 35 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and blustery with a low around 28 degrees. Northwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will decrease to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thanksgiving Day will bring increasing clouds with a high near 37 degrees and a low around 32 degrees.
Friday rain is likely after noon. It will be cloudy with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 37 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
• Iowa-bound I-74 on-ramp at 6th Avenue to open today: Beginning today, weather permitting, a new Iowa-bound I-74 on-ramp in Moline will be opened at 6th Avenue to allow drivers to avoid train delays.
Drivers can continue using 19th Street to River Drive to get on Iowa-bound I-74. But when there are train delays, drivers will now have the option to take the new Iowa-bound I-74 on-ramp at 6th Avenue. To get to the ramp, drivers can take northbound 19th Street and turn right onto 6th Avenue then left onto the new ramp. One lane of traffic on the new I-74 lanes will then make a U-turn on the new structure to take the new off-ramp down to River Drive and continue onto the Iowa-bound I-74 ramp.
Signs on I-74, Avenue of the Cities and 19th Street will announce train delays so you know when to take the 6th Avenue ramp. (See map)
• New Iowa-bound traffic route beginning late December: Beginning in late December, weather permitting, Iowa-bound traffic in Moline will be shifted to the newly paved I-74 lanes. Instead of exiting at Avenue of the Cities and taking 19th Street, local Iowa-bound traffic can remain on the new I-74 lanes all the way to the Mississippi River. Two lanes of traffic will continue until about 7th Avenue, where drivers can exit to 7th Avenue or merge into a single lane and continue on I-74. Drivers will then make a U-turn on the new structure to take the new off-ramp down to River Drive and continue onto the Iowa-bound I-74 ramp.
• Also, traffic note for Davenport: The medians on River Drive between Perry and Iowa streets have been removed and the road re-opened. Periodic lane closures are possible as the contractor returns for finish work.
"If the late Helen Heiland, who died Nov. 23, said something was right about work, about politics, about not backing down and fighting for the insurance benefits you were entitled to in retirement, my late mother, God rest her soul, agreed."
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Brooklyn Haynie 8 of Rock Island, left, Juliana Lofgren 5 of Silvis and Leighton Haynie 8 of Rock Island look over the "Frozen Forest" tree with Cheryl Priebe of Silvis during the Festival of Trees "Around the World" at the RiverCenter, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Davenport.
Henry Blocker 4 of Davenport looks over the display of gingerbread houses in the Gingerbread Village at the Festival of Trees "Around the World" at the RiverCenter, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Davenport.
Clark Mulfinger 3 of Eldridge and Levi-Zimmer Nielsen 5 from Burnsville, Minnesota watch the Festival Express model train at the Festival of Trees "Around the World" at the RiverCenter, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Davenport.
Henry Blocker 4 of Davenport looks over the display of gingerbread houses in the Gingerbread Village at the Festival of Trees "Around the World" at the RiverCenter, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Davenport.
Janel Clark of Blue Grass left, and her sons Koltin and Austin Clark and Betty Werthmann of Davenport admire one of the decorative trees at the Festival of Trees "Around the World" at the RiverCenter, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Davenport.
Noelle McDonald and Lauren Schenck both of Bettendorf sing a song with the Quad City Rock Academy during the Festival of Trees "Around the World" at the RiverCenter, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Davenport.