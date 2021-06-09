 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday briefing: Hot, humid, potential site for East Moline 10,000-job development, and Rock Island ponders how to spend $27.5 million
0 Comments
alert featured

Wednesday briefing: Hot, humid, potential site for East Moline 10,000-job development, and Rock Island ponders how to spend $27.5 million

  • 0
NWS

A chance of showers in the afternoon with temps near 90 degrees. That pretty much sums up today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

Here are the weather details.

There's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon today. We'll see increasing clouds with a high near 90 degrees. Calm wind will become east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees.

The 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into Thursday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.

Trending stories

Today's top news headlines

Crime, courts and public safety news

Lifestyle and entertainment headlines

Today's top sports headlines

Today's videos

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Iowa High School girls soccer state quarterfinals

+69 
+69 
060821-qc-spt-iowa-state-soccer-assum-heelan-009
+69 
+69 
060821-qc-spt-iowa-state-soccer-assum-heelan-008
+69 
+69 
060821-qc-spt-iowa-state-soccer-assum-heelan-017
+69 
+69 
060821-qc-spt-iowa-state-soccer-assum-heelan-012
+69 
+69 
060821-qc-spt-iowa-state-soccer-assum-heelan-013

Gallery: Bix Beiderbecke and Karpeles Manuscript museums