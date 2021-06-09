Wednesday briefing: Hot, humid, potential site for East Moline 10,000-job development, and Rock Island ponders how to spend $27.5 million

A chance of showers in the afternoon with temps near 90 degrees. That pretty much sums up today's forecast from the National Weather Service.

Here are the weather details.

There's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon today. We'll see increasing clouds with a high near 90 degrees. Calm wind will become east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees.

The 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into Thursday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.