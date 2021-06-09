Wednesday briefing: Hot, humid, potential site for East Moline 10,000-job development, and Rock Island ponders how to spend $27.5 million

A chance of showers in the afternoon with temps near 90 degrees. That pretty much sums up today's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Here are the weather details.
There's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon today. We'll see increasing clouds with a high near 90 degrees. Calm wind will become east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees.
The 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into Thursday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 71 degrees.
East Moline a finalist for development that would bring 10,000 jobs to a 2,000 acre site
Rock Island starts process of how to spend $27.5 million in federal rescue funds
Two Davenport men arrested for stealing catalytic converters
Rock Island-Milan board approve almost $8 million to improve air quality
Intersect Illinois, a Chicago-based state economic development organization, is working with the site selector for the 10,000 job development considering East Moline. Its website markets only one East Moline property of the proposed size — agricultural land at the intersection of interstates 80 and 88, near the former Quad-City Downs.
Rock Island city council members on Tuesday debated how the city will spend $27.5 million it will receive from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan. President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill into law in early March.
Rock Island-Milan board members Tuesday approved spending about $8 million to improve air quality at several district buildings and failed to pass a motion that would have altered the district’s grading policy.
It would be easier to just let it go. Maybe it's better to move on and let, as they say, sleeping dogs lie.
Alivia Beeding, the 15-year-old for whom Davenport Police have been searching, has been found safe, police said in a news release Tuesday.
A Davenport man was arrested Monday for shooting at a car in the parking lot of Rookie's Sports Bar and Grill on May 23.
The first thing I noticed when stepping into the Bix Beiderbecke Museum and Archives was the soft jazz music floating through the air. It was the exact opposite of the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum, which had the hushed atmosphere of a place of worship.
River Action Inc. is bringing back Ride and Seek to get people outside and active safely.
Four-time Grammy Award winners and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees the Doobie Brothers are coming to the Moline Taxslayer Center on Aug. 28.
Riverdale softball holds on to a 6-4 victory over Johnsburg in a sectional semifinal game.
Tuesday night’s Class 3A Sectional semifinal softball game against Kaneland did not go Rock Island’s way, but the Rocks should be optimistic for a well-stocked team next year.
The Rockridge-Tremont sectional semifinal will resume Wednesday after rains struck with the teams tied at 3 in the fifth inning.
