Wednesday briefing: Hope Creek sold, Orion grad knows her rocket science, and Moline Gordmans to close

Today we're looking at breezy, mostly cloudy skies. Here are the latest weather details from the National Weather Service.
Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 18 degrees. There's a chance of flurries between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 35 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.
MARX: Orion High School graduate Lisa Turner plays big role in successful rocket launch
Sophomore Henry powers Rockridge past Alleman in 2A Mercer County Regional
Rock Island County votes to sell Hope Creek Care Center to Aperion Care
Western Big 6 names all-conference for girls basketball, bowling and wrestling
Police make arrest in Feb. 19 Davenport shooting
Hope Creek Care Center has been sold.
Arconic Corp. has secured a contract with General Motors to provide parts for some of its SUVs, including the Cadillac Escalade. That was one of the highlights from Tuesday's investor day about Arconic's operations once the company splits into two separate companies on April 1.
A man arrested Monday in Barstow after a standoff with police was being sought on an accusation he illegally had two pistols in January.
Davenport police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred at 1:45 a.m. Feb. 19 in the area of 5100 N. Fairmount St.
An Eastern Iowa Community Colleges official confirmed two students were injured Tuesday in a welding accident at Blong Tech Center in Davenport.
I hover on the lower half of life's smart meter.
The 7th annual Tour de Brew QC is set for Saturday, May 2, and the fundraising bicycle ride will boast several new features.
The Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Region took its first look at a fiscal year 2021 budget that is $3 million less than this year's budget.
A balanced Western Big 6 basketball conference showed itself among the school's girls basketball coaches when they selected their All-Western Big 6 team.
ALEDO — A “sluggish” defensive effort in the first half put the Rockridge boys basketball team behind early, but the Rockets locked down after the break against Alleman on Tuesday night as Nate Henry scored a game-high 31 points to open postseason play.
Long before he was a state qualifier, Moline junior Ethan Vander Meersch was doing flips outside the swimming pool. He’s been jumping on a trampoline since he was 5 and learned to backflip at age 7.
