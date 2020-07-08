You are the owner of this article.
Wednesday briefing: Heat advisory, mask mandate moot, and lawsuit filed in 'hideous' bus assault
Wednesday briefing: Heat advisory, mask mandate moot, and lawsuit filed in 'hideous' bus assault

Zabrian Dillion, 16 of Milan floats while his friend Michael Bumpers 18, of Milan dives off a dock at Sunset Marina in Rock Island, July 7, 2020.

A good Wednesday to all. It's going to be another hot and sticky day with heat-index levels reaching, dangerous levels. You just might want to hold off on mowing the grass — and instead — sit back and soak up the air conditioning.

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Heat

A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. today until 7 p.m. tonight.

WHAT: Heat-index values up to 103 expected.

WHERE: Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois.

WHEN: From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., today.

IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 9-1-1.

Heat chart

Look for isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 94 degrees with heat-index values as high as 101 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 74 degrees.

Thursday there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Showers are likely Thursday night with possibly a thunderstorm. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Heat illness

Bridge washing forces lane closures

A pair of bridges spanning the Mississippi River north of the Quad-Cities are scheduled for one-day washings, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

• Today, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., workers will be washing the U.S. 30 bridge between Clinton,Iowa and Whiteside County, Ill. One lane of the bridge will be closed with flaggers.

On Thursday, from 6 a.m. to  4 p.m., the U.S. 52/Illinois 64 between Savanna, Ill., and Sabula, Iowa, gets a washing. One lane of that bridge will be closed. Flaggers will be positioned for a safe flow of traffic.

Drivers should expect delays and should allow extra time or take an alternate route.

What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

Clinton police investigate Monday night homicide
Discussions about policing underway in the Quad-Cities
Lawsuit filed in Colona deck collapse
1 dead, 3 injured in Sunday shooting on W. 3rd Street, Davenport; 1 shot in The District
Davenport police investigate shots fired in downtown
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

• Scott County Board hears debate about requiring face coverings in public

• Quad-City COVID-19 cases increase for third straight week

• Davenport and Pleasant Valley cancel high school graduation ceremonies

• Iowa AG: Muscatine mayor doesn't have authority to issue mask mandate

• Whitey's closes 53rd Street location for a few days after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Big 6 football schedules announced

In its debut Western Big 6 Conference season, the Sterling football team quickly made its presence felt by going 7-0 to capture the conference championship.

Photos: West Lake Complex lake restoration project

Photos: Facility upgrades at Rock Island, Moline and United Township High School

