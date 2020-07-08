Wednesday briefing: Heat advisory, mask mandate moot, and lawsuit filed in 'hideous' bus assault

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A good Wednesday to all. It's going to be another hot and sticky day with heat-index levels reaching, dangerous levels. You just might want to hold off on mowing the grass — and instead — sit back and soak up the air conditioning.

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. today until 7 p.m. tonight.

WHAT: Heat-index values up to 103 expected.

WHERE: Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois.

WHEN: From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., today.

IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.