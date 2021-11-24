Wednesday briefing: Gusty winds, Rock Island alderman resigns, and robberies in Moline, Rock Island

Many of us will be taking to the roads today to visit friends and family. A passing cold front will switch winds to the northwest and produce gusting winds of up to 35 mph. So keep your hands of the wheel, your eyes on the road, and put your cell phone away.
Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 56 degrees. South winds between 10 to 20 mph will produce gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 31 degrees. Northwest winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thanksgiving Day will be partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a temperature falling to around 30 degrees by 10 a.m. Northwest winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low around 19 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 28 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.
Trending stories
Moline, Rock Island police investigate robberies
Young Wildcats push 10th-ranked Warriors to brink in opener
Harding, Moline open season with fast start and big win over Limestone
Two women found dead in car parked at Jacobs Northeast Park in East Moline
Rock Island Alderman Dave Geenen resigns from city council after allegations of embezzlement
Today's top news headlines
Rock Island Alderman Dave Geenen, Ward 7, has resigned from City Council, effective immediately.
Rock Island is on a path toward major public improvements such as street repairs, water, sewer and utility upgrades.
Community members continued to voice their opposition to the tentative plan for a larger detention center during Tuesday's county board meeting.
Crime, courts and public safety news
Moline and Rock Island police are investigating robberies that occurred in their cities Tuesday.
Rock Island man arrested in Mercer County for drug charge after posting bond in Rock Island County jail for arson charge
A Rock Island man who was charged with arson in Rock Island County in October was arrested Sunday in Mercer County on a warrant for failure to appear on a possession of a controlled substance complaint.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
DALLAS (AP) — Determined to reclaim Thanksgiving traditions that were put on pause last year by the pandemic, millions of Americans will be loading up their cars or piling onto planes to gather again with friends and family.
Perhaps one of the great Thanksgiving mysteries is the cranberry sauce, and not why people eat it: Why are the labels on Ocean Spray cans upside down?
The late fall surge in coronavirus cases in Illinois has surpassed the peak of the late-summer wave just as the holidays approach.
Today's top sports headlines
Alleman High School girls basketball just put the Western Big 6 on notice.
The Pioneers picked up their fourth win of the season with a lopsided 66-34 victory over Sterling in each teams’ conference opener Tuesday.
Brock Harding helped lead an explosive offensive showing as the Moline boys basketball team got off to a fast start in Tuesday’s season-opening win at Wharton Field House.
After a rough opening stretch of three losses in three games, the Rock Island High School girls' basketball team was looking for a fresh start Tuesday night.
Today's videos
Today's photo galleries