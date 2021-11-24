 Skip to main content
Wednesday briefing: Gusty winds, Rock Island alderman resigns, and robberies in Moline, Rock Island
Wednesday briefing: Gusty winds, Rock Island alderman resigns, and robberies in Moline, Rock Island

NWS

Many of us will be taking to the roads today to visit friends and family. A passing cold front will switch winds to the northwest and produce gusting winds of up to 35 mph. So keep your hands of the wheel, your eyes on the road, and put your cell phone away.

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 56 degrees. South winds between 10 to 20 mph will produce gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 31 degrees. Northwest winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thanksgiving Day will be partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a temperature falling to around 30 degrees by 10 a.m. Northwest winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low around 19 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 28 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.

