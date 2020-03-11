Wednesday briefing: Grand Parade is still on, Boy Scouts brace for more cost hikes, and birthday card arrives 12 years late

Another mild couple of days await Quad-Citians before a cold front moves into the region bringing freezing temps and a possibility of snow come Saturday.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

The Rock River at Joslin is expected to rise into minor flooding late tonight. A flood warning is in effect until further notice. Early today the Rock was at 10.7 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to rise to 12.7 feet Friday morning. At 12.5 feet, water affects some summer cottages along the river.

Today will start off cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 55 degrees and a low around 42 degrees.

For Thursday rain is likely after after 1 p.m. with a high near 62 degrees and a low around 32 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday night and Saturday a storm system is expected to spread a wintry mix of rain and snow across much of the outlook area. It is too early to determine any snowfall amounts.

