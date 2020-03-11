Wednesday briefing: Grand Parade is still on, Boy Scouts brace for more cost hikes, and birthday card arrives 12 years late

Another mild couple of days await Quad-Citians before a cold front moves into the region bringing freezing temps and a possibility of snow come Saturday.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
The Rock River at Joslin is expected to rise into minor flooding late tonight. A flood warning is in effect until further notice. Early today the Rock was at 10.7 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to rise to 12.7 feet Friday morning. At 12.5 feet, water affects some summer cottages along the river.
Today will start off cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 55 degrees and a low around 42 degrees.
For Thursday rain is likely after after 1 p.m. with a high near 62 degrees and a low around 32 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday night and Saturday a storm system is expected to spread a wintry mix of rain and snow across much of the outlook area. It is too early to determine any snowfall amounts.
Recognize this person? He's a suspect in a Whiteside County burglary
The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public's assistance in identifying the pictured male wanted for questioning in a burglary that occurred during the late hours of February 26 through the early morning hours of February 27. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the investigations division at 815-772-4044, or if you wish to remain anonymous and become eligible for up to a $1,000.00 reward call Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.
Rock Island man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile in Rock Island County
Illinois Pacesetter: Rocks' Key unlocks new level to his unselfish game
Accused priest in Rock Island sues Peoria Diocese: 'I am innocent'
Moline police resolve standoff Tuesday afternoon
Top cheer, dance teams chase NAIA title in Quad-Cities this weekend
Michelle Tipsword had just finished collecting 2020 dues for her son's Cub Scout pack when she received a shocking email.
WHAT WE KNOW: Two Geneseo residents helped save the life of a man caught in a garbage truck on March 3.
St. Patrick Society's Grand Parade will go on in the Quad-Cities, despite nationwide coronavirus concerns
Boston and Dublin have canceled their St. Patrick's Day parades over fears of the novel coronavirus, and Chicago is considering the fate of its parade.
Five additional presumptive positive results among Iowans for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, was announced by state officials Tuesday evening.
'Look, I know how to wash my hands and stay safe': Quad-Citians still planning to travel, cruise for Spring Break
Jeff Krager, of Davenport, still plans to go someplace warm, despite a growing number of COVID-19 cases domestically and internationally.
A federal lawsuit filed against Moline Police Chief Darren Gault when he was an East Moline police officer has been dismissed.
A Rock Island man has been accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile.
Firefighters in Moline had a busy day Tuesday, fighting three fires within a span of just a few hours.
Looking for a new place to grab a bite around the Quad-Cities? Here are some spots to try. Know of any new restaurants we can add to our roundup lists? Email Laura Anderson Shaw at landerson@qconline.com.
Emily (Wiebel) Dunleavy said the card she recently received in the mail was heaven-sent, a sign from her late grandparents.
PEORIA — Taking on the top-ranked squad in all of Class 3A boys' basketball, the Geneseo Maple Leafs hoped to come out and take the fight to Peoria Notre Dame from the opening tip.
Rock Island senior basketball player Malachi Key typically isn’t worried much about scoring within the offense.
Today's photo gallery: Class 3A sectional semifinal: Geneseo vs. Peoria Notre Dame