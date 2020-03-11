You are the owner of this article.
Wednesday briefing: Grand Parade is still on, Boy Scouts brace for more cost hikes, and birthday card arrives 12 years late
Wednesday briefing: Grand Parade is still on, Boy Scouts brace for more cost hikes, and birthday card arrives 12 years late

NWS: Summary

Another mild couple of days await Quad-Citians before a cold front moves into the region bringing freezing temps and a possibility of snow come Saturday.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

The Rock River at Joslin is expected to rise into minor flooding late tonight. A flood warning is in effect until further notice. Early today the Rock was at 10.7 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to rise to 12.7 feet Friday morning. At 12.5 feet, water affects some summer cottages along the river.

Today will start off cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 55 degrees and a low around 42 degrees.

For Thursday rain is likely after after 1 p.m. with a high near 62 degrees and a low around 32 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. 

Friday night and Saturday a storm system is expected to spread a wintry mix of rain and snow across much of the outlook area. It is too early to determine any snowfall amounts.

Recognize this person? He's a suspect in a Whiteside County burglary

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public's assistance in identifying the pictured male wanted for questioning in a burglary that occurred during the late hours of February 26 through the early morning hours of February 27. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the investigations division at 815-772-4044, or if you wish to remain anonymous and become eligible for up to a $1,000.00 reward call Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.

Coronavirus headlines

The latest: Here is how the coronavirus is affecting the Quad-Cities, Iowa and Illinois

Worried about COVID-19? Here's what local health experts are advising.
Worried about COVID-19? Here's what local health experts are advising.
Genesis, Trinity issue visitor restrictions during flu season, COVID-19 outbreak
Genesis, Trinity issue visitor restrictions during flu season, COVID-19 outbreak
Eight COVID-19 cases confirmed in Iowa
Cedar Falls grandmother on ship with confirmed coronavirus cases to enter quarantine
Cedar Falls grandmother on ship with confirmed coronavirus cases to enter quarantine

Moline police resolve standoff Tuesday afternoon
Moline police resolve standoff Tuesday afternoon

  • Updated

The Moline Police Department dealt with a standoff near Millennium Park Tuesday afternoon. A person has been taken into custody, and there is no danger to the public at this time, according to the Moline Police Department. The incident was in the 7000 block of 35th Avenue.

