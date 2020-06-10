Wednesday briefing: Grain bin rescue ends well, RI man died of gunshot to chest, and longtime broadcaster Don Rhyne dies

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As if we haven't had enough rain, more is called for in today's forecast. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

There's a chance of showers before 1 p.m., then rain likely between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 70 degrees. A south wind between 10 to 20 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight there's a 30% chance of rain before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy during the early evening then gradually clearing with a low around 56 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 59 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

• A Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until further notice. Early today the river was at 10.3 feet and falling. Flood stage is 11 feet. The Wapsi is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue rising to 12 feet Saturday morning. At 12.5 feet, water affects old U.S. 61 near the river.