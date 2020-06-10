You are the owner of this article.
Wednesday briefing: Grain bin rescue ends well, RI man died of gunshot to chest, and longtime broadcaster Don Rhyne dies
Wednesday briefing: Grain bin rescue ends well, RI man died of gunshot to chest, and longtime broadcaster Don Rhyne dies

060920-nws-silo-rescue-029

Fire and rescue personnel from nine departments, including technical rescue teams MABAS 39 and MABAS 43 out of Rock Island, work to free two men from a grain bin Tuesday at Weber Beef farm in rural Erie.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

As if we haven't had enough rain, more is called for in today's forecast. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Summary

There's a chance of showers before 1 p.m., then rain likely between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 70 degrees. A south wind between 10 to 20 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight there's a 30% chance of rain before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy during the early evening then gradually clearing with a low around 56 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 59 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

High water sign

• A Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until further notice. Early today the river was at 10.3 feet and falling. Flood stage is 11 feet. The Wapsi is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue rising to 12 feet Saturday morning. At 12.5 feet, water affects old U.S. 61 near the river.

• A Flood Warning has been issued a for the Cedar River near Conesville. Earlier today the Cedar was  at 11.7 feet and rising.  Flood stage is 13 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday night and continue rising to 14.3 feet Monday. At 14.2 feet water affects Lindle Avenue and Keokuk Avenue near Saulsbury Park.

• A flood watch is in effect for the Iowa River at Wapello. Early today the river was at 18.2 feet. Flood stage is 21 feet.  Minor flooding is possible. The Iowa is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday and continue rising to 21.3 feet Thursday. This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination with forecasted rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence in the river reaching flood stage.

• Scott County reopens for dropping off electronics, hazardous materials

• Committal services resume at Rock Island National Cemetery

• Masks reveal partisan split among lawmakers on coronavirus

Summer routine resumes for Hawkeye players

Summer routine resumes for Hawkeye players

After a weekend filled with accusations by former players of racial disparities within the Iowa football program, the Hawkeyes returned to some semblance of a routine on Monday.

Today's photo gallery: Figge Museum reopens

East Moline's Rust Belt on hold, but ownership still believes in its promise
East Moline's Rust Belt on hold, but ownership still believes in its promise

Good acts were coming with new booking manager, Kyle Peters of the Daiquiri Factory. “And he had just taken that over in February,” Tennant said. “But again we had a full calendar, Smashing Pumpkins, Upchurch and a few different ends of the genre spectrum. They were booked for (the spring)..”

Upchurch is being rescheduled, Tennant said, and Smashing Pumpkins is scheduled for Oct. 22.

He still greatly believes in his Rust Belt concept.

