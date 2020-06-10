Wednesday briefing: Grain bin rescue ends well, RI man died of gunshot to chest, and longtime broadcaster Don Rhyne dies

As if we haven't had enough rain, more is called for in today's forecast. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
There's a chance of showers before 1 p.m., then rain likely between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 70 degrees. A south wind between 10 to 20 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of rain before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy during the early evening then gradually clearing with a low around 56 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 79 degrees and a low around 59 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
• A Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until further notice. Early today the river was at 10.3 feet and falling. Flood stage is 11 feet. The Wapsi is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue rising to 12 feet Saturday morning. At 12.5 feet, water affects old U.S. 61 near the river.
• A Flood Warning has been issued a for the Cedar River near Conesville. Earlier today the Cedar was at 11.7 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday night and continue rising to 14.3 feet Monday. At 14.2 feet water affects Lindle Avenue and Keokuk Avenue near Saulsbury Park.
• A flood watch is in effect for the Iowa River at Wapello. Early today the river was at 18.2 feet. Flood stage is 21 feet. Minor flooding is possible. The Iowa is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday and continue rising to 21.3 feet Thursday. This forecast is based on routed flow from upstream in combination with forecasted rainfall. Consequently there is limited confidence in the river reaching flood stage.
ERIE — A grain bin accident Tuesday afternoon at Weber Beef in rural Erie had a happy ending when two men were successfully removed.
Bri Williams’ decision to take to public spaces throughout the Quad-Cities was spurred on by the lasting image of a Minneapolis police officer’s knee on the neck of an unarmed black man.
Mercado on Fifth was awarded nearly $500,000 in grant dollars from the state this week.
There have been several other shootings recently in Rock Island, including the killing of Kameron R. Moore, 23, Moline.
The Rock Island Police Department has increased its presence in an area of the city where there has been one homicide, numerous gunfire complaints and arson reports in recent weeks.
Storms on Tuesday afternoon caused a tree to fall in the 600 block of 3rd Street, Moline, taking down power lines with it.
Thom Cornelis had no trouble recalling the many years he spent with Don Rhyne, the longtime WOC television news anchor.
Angelic Cumberworth and her 8-year-old son, Noah, slowly walked the halls of the Figge Art Museum on Tuesday, stopping at this piece and that to point and softly chat.
Here's what you need to know about the benefits of cooking with lemons, including a recipe for lemon and dill chicken.
Caught in the middle of a tough situation, Dillon Doyle is leaving the only college football program he ever wanted to play for and will transfer from Iowa.
After a weekend filled with accusations by former players of racial disparities within the Iowa football program, the Hawkeyes returned to some semblance of a routine on Monday.
Just two years ago, the Augustana bass fishing club became officially sanctioned at the school.
