Wednesday briefing: Freezing drizzle, another closure for I-74 bridge, and coronavirus risk here is low
Wednesday briefing: Freezing drizzle, another closure for I-74 bridge, and coronavirus risk here is low

NWS: Summary

We're looking at another round of light freezing drizzle and patchy snow this morning.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

• NWS Special Weather Statement: "Patchy light freezing drizzle will continue to move across the area through mid morning. The freezing drizzle could result in untreated roads and walkways becoming icy. Elevated surfaces will be especially prone to some light icing. Persons planning travel this morning should prepare to possibly encounter patches of ice on untreated roadways and walkways, as well as windshields. Drive with extra caution this morning and allow additional travel time. Be extra cautious on bridges and overpasses. The freezing drizzle will transition to light snow and flurries from west to east as the morning progresses."

Today patchy flurries and freezing drizzle are possible before 11 a.m., then a  chance of snow. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 28 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight look for patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a low around 19 degrees.

Thursday there will be patchy fog before 1 p.m. Otherwise it will be cloudy with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.

Last year at this time the Quad-Cities was enduring all-time record-low temperatures. Are we out of the woods this winter? Here's a look back at life in the Quads a year ago. 

Record colds come to a close in the Quad-Cities

013119-qct-qca-weather-002
013119-qct-qca-weather-001
013119-qct-qca-weather-003
013119-qct-qca-weather-004
020119-qct-qca-weather-010

And who can forget, the 1979 winter without mercy ...

Photos: Remembering the 1979 Winter Without Mercy

19790113
1979
1979
1979
1979

 I-74 construction update

Detour

Beginning today weather permitting northbound 19th Street will be closed between 12th and 7th avenues for about 2 weeks. Drivers will be detoured to westbound 12th Avenue, northbound 16th Street, eastbound 7th Avenue to 19th Street.

Today's trending headlines

Today's top headlines

What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

Bettendorf couple face animal neglect charges
Detailed allegations emerge in East Moline cop's sex assault case
+2
Crime Stoppers adds 2 to wanted list
Update: East Moline student resource officer charged with sex assault, possession of child pornography
Moline man charged in connection with Geneseo bomb threat now faces federal charges

Lifestyle, entertainment headlines

Top sports headlines

Today's photo galleries: Prep basketball

Photos: Sterling vs Rock Island boys basketball

Sterling vs Rock Island boys basketball.
Sterling vs Rock Island boys basketball.
Sterling vs Rock Island boys basketball.
Sterling vs Rock Island boys basketball.
Sterling vs Rock Island boys basketball.

Geneseo vs. Rock Island girls

