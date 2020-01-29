Wednesday briefing: Freezing drizzle, another closure for I-74 bridge, and coronavirus risk here is low

We're looking at another round of light freezing drizzle and patchy snow this morning.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
• NWS Special Weather Statement: "Patchy light freezing drizzle will continue to move across the area through mid morning. The freezing drizzle could result in untreated roads and walkways becoming icy. Elevated surfaces will be especially prone to some light icing. Persons planning travel this morning should prepare to possibly encounter patches of ice on untreated roadways and walkways, as well as windshields. Drive with extra caution this morning and allow additional travel time. Be extra cautious on bridges and overpasses. The freezing drizzle will transition to light snow and flurries from west to east as the morning progresses."
Today patchy flurries and freezing drizzle are possible before 11 a.m., then a chance of snow. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 28 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight look for patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a low around 19 degrees.
Thursday there will be patchy fog before 1 p.m. Otherwise it will be cloudy with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
Last year at this time the Quad-Cities was enduring all-time record-low temperatures. Are we out of the woods this winter? Here's a look back at life in the Quads a year ago.
And who can forget, the 1979 winter without mercy ...
I-74 construction update
Beginning today weather permitting northbound 19th Street will be closed between 12th and 7th avenues for about 2 weeks. Drivers will be detoured to westbound 12th Avenue, northbound 16th Street, eastbound 7th Avenue to 19th Street.
Rock Island-Milan School Board members on Tuesday tapped Legat Architects for $17 million in long-awaited construction projects for the district.
No cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Rock Island or Scott counties, but health officials say they have a plan in place should the…
The Iowa Board of Education has repeatedly said Davenport Community School District wasn’t “too big to fail.” On Tuesday, the School Budget Re…
It’s almost February and with it, red, pink, and white candy aisles glisten as many prepare to dote upon their significant others, loved ones …
The rousing chorus came from a small room in a small shop.
GENESEO — It does not matter that Isaiah Rivera never played alongside Kobe Bryant. The Geneseo senior feels like he is a part of the basketba…
GENESEO — Hoping to bag a Western Big 6 Conference title in its first year as conference members, the Geneseo boys' basketball squad knows it …
Geneseo vs. Rock Island girls
