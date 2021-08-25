Wednesday briefing: Free parking in Moline, $9.8M school renovation in Rock Island, and Orion grad working to get into Hawkeye rotation

Another day of hot, humid weather along with the threat of thunderstorms is in store for the Quad-City region.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
According to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the NWS, several rounds of thunderstorms are possible through tonight with periods of heavy rain. There is also a marginal or level one risk of severe thunderstorms. The primary threats are damaging winds and hail. Depending on cloud and storm coverage today, heat indices near 100 degrees are possible this afternoon south of Interstate 80.
There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 91 degrees.
Tonight there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 71 degrees.
Thursday there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees.
The 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into Thursday night with partly cloudy skies and a low around 72 degrees.
