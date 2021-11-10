Wednesday briefing: Former WQAD meteorologist running for Congress, new details in fatal boat crash in LeClaire, and arrest in burglary of Walcott storage facility

Cooler temps and widespread rain are headed our way according to the National Weather Service. There's even a chance of snow.
Here are the weather details.
Widespread rain and a few thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and continue tonight, ahead of a strong cold front, according to a NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook.
Then on Thursday and Friday, windy and cold weather can be expected along with scattered snow showers, mixed at times with rain. Little or no snow accumulation is expected, and what does occur would be on elevated surfaces and would melt quickly. Wind gusts to 35 mph are expected through the day.
Today for the Quad-Cities there is a 50% chance of rain after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 59 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Tonight rain and possibly a thunderstorm are likely. The overnight low will be around 46 degrees. Southeast winds at around 15 mph will become west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Veterans Day Thursday will see rain before 9 a.m. Cloudy skies will gradually become mostly sunny with a steady temperature around 49 degrees. It will be breezy with a west wind at 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 33 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
The city of Rock Island shows a $16 million shortfall in its proposed 2022 budget.
Former WQAD Meteorologist Eric Sorensen has announced his candidacy for Illinois' 17th Congressional District.
Scott County Health Department and Davenport schools working on plan that could lead to relaxing mask requirements.
Another lawsuit related to the fatal boating crash in LeClaire last summer portrays the operators of both vessels as "inexperienced" and "intoxicated," except for the minor involved.
A 47-year-old man who was paroled Oct. 22 from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services was taken into custody Monday in connection with the September 2020 burglary of a Walcott storage facility from which he stole a pickup.
State and local NAACP officials called for a state audit Tuesday of Scott County's juvenile justice system to address the disproportionate incarceration of young people of color and high number of youth waived to adult court.
First-generation students diverse but potentially shrinking part of Augustana College's student body
This year, Augustana College has 450 students who are the first in their family to enroll in higher education — about 19% of the overall student body.
WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo's Christmas Walk is Dec. 11, and its Christmas Open House is Nov. 19-21.
IOWA CITY — When Iowa’s Keegan Murray was named to the preseason All-Big Ten team, there may have been a few eyebrows raised.
The first ever Western Big 6 tip-off banquet was held Tuesday for girls basketball. Five of the eight coaches attended and praised the importance of the event to bring attention to the sport.
A look at the top individual and team performances from the past week in the Quad-Cities area.
