Wednesday briefing: Former WQAD meteorologist running for Congress, new details in fatal boat crash in LeClaire, and arrest in burglary of Walcott storage facility

Cooler temps and widespread rain are headed our way according to the National Weather Service. There's even a chance of snow.

Here are the weather details.

Widespread rain and a few thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and continue tonight, ahead of a strong cold front, according to a NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook.

Then on Thursday and Friday, windy and cold weather can be expected along with scattered snow showers, mixed at times with rain. Little or no snow accumulation is expected, and what does occur would be on elevated surfaces and would melt quickly. Wind gusts to 35 mph are expected through the day.

Today for the Quad-Cities there is a 50% chance of rain after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 59 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Tonight rain and possibly a thunderstorm are likely. The overnight low will be around 46 degrees. Southeast winds at around 15 mph will become west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.