 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday briefing: Former WQAD meteorologist running for Congress, new details in fatal boat crash in LeClaire, and arrest in burglary of Walcott storage facility
0 Comments
featured

Wednesday briefing: Former WQAD meteorologist running for Congress, new details in fatal boat crash in LeClaire, and arrest in burglary of Walcott storage facility

  • 0
NWS1

Cooler temps and widespread rain are headed our way according to the National Weather Service. There's even a chance of snow.

Here are the weather details.

Widespread rain and a few thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and continue tonight, ahead of a strong cold front, according to a NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook.

Then on Thursday and Friday, windy and cold weather can be expected along with scattered snow showers, mixed at times with rain. Little or no snow accumulation is expected, and what does occur would be on elevated surfaces and would melt quickly. Wind gusts to 35 mph are expected through the day.

NWS

Today for the Quad-Cities there is a 50% chance of rain after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 59 degrees. Southeast winds between 5 to 10 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Tonight rain and possibly a thunderstorm are likely. The overnight low will be around 46 degrees. Southeast winds at around 15 mph will become west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Veterans Day Thursday will see rain before 9 a.m. Cloudy skies will gradually become mostly sunny with a steady temperature around 49 degrees. It will be breezy with a west wind at 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 33 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph.

Trending stories

Today's top news headlines

Crime, courts and public safety news

Lifestyle and entertainment headlines

50 cute baby names with holiday meanings

+50 
+50 
50 cute baby names with holiday meanings
+50 
+50 
Jesus
+50 
+50 
Carol
+50 
+50 
Virginia
+50 
+50 
Holly

Today's top sports headlines

Today's videos

Karene Nagel speaks out against the additional allocation of COVID-19 funds for the juvenile detention center at the Scott County Board of Supervisor’s meeting

Today's photo galleries 

Photos: Locals speak out against the additional allocation of COVID-19 funds for the juvenile detention center at the Scott County Board of Supervisor’s meeting

+5 
+5 
110921-qc-nws-supers-001
+5 
+5 
110921-qc-nws-supers-002
+5 
+5 
110921-qc-nws-supers-003
+5 
+5 
110921-qc-nws-supers-004
+5 
+5 
110921-qc-nws-supers-005

More pictures of an event celebrating first-generation students at Augustana college

+9 
+9 
110921-qc-nws-firstgeneration-009
+9 
+9 
110921-qc-nws-firstgeneration-006
+9 
+9 
110921-qc-nws-firstgeneration-010
+9 
+9 
110921-qc-nws-firstgeneration-005
+9 
+9 
110921-qc-nws-firstgeneration-001
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Paul Rudd crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.