Wednesday briefing: Former Eldridge cop charged with sex abuse, PV tables mask decision on buses, and owner of well-known Moline restaurant dies

It's going to be a hot one today with cooler temps and a chance of rain later in the week. Here's the latest weather information from the National Weather Service.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 86 degrees.
There's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night after 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees.
A small business owner has scored a piece of property from the city of Rock Island for $1.
Scott County would use millions in federal pandemic relief funds to help pay for a new juvenile detention center; county park improvements; improved ventilation of county buildings and supportive housing, among other recommendations.
Pleasant Valley doesn't make students mask up on buses. The CDC and Iowa Department of Education says it is required.
A former Eldridge Police officer has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl while on-duty.
Latrice Lacey's third trial on charges of assault started Tuesday morning with opening statements.
Bond was reduced in Scott County court Tuesday for a man facing an attempted murder charge and a man charged with first-degree murder.
Though he served in many roles, the one most widely recognized was as co-owner of Harold's on the Rock in Moline.
Matt Amodio's historic run on "Jeopardy!" has now netted him more than $1 million in non-tournament play, making him the third person in the show's history to pass that mark.
The story of American beer today can be told through the history of immigration.
It was an ending no one wanted to see at the conclusion of Moline’s 4-1 Western Big 6 Conference boys soccer win at United Township on Tuesday evening.
The red-hot Rock Island volleyball team won its seventh straight match on Tuesday night, beating crosstown and Western Big 6 Conference rival Alleman 25-19, 25-9.
A look at the top individual and team performances from the past week in the Quad-Cities area.
