Wednesday briefing: Fog early, longtime Boy Scout volunteer dies from COVID-19, and road closures
Wednesday briefing: Fog early, longtime Boy Scout volunteer dies from COVID-19, and road closures

040720-flood-features-gk-077

Flooding from the Mississippi river along River drive Tuesday, April. 7, in Moline.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

We're looking at dense fog this morning along with a rising Mississippi River. He are the latest weather details from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Fog

A dense fog advisory is in effect for the Quad-City region until 9 a.m.

WHAT: Visibility below one quarter mile in dense fog.

WHERE: Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.

WHEN: Until 9 a.m. this morning.

IMPACTS: Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

NWS: Summary

Today there's 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Be alert to patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise the day will see increasing clouds with a high near 72 degrees. It will be breezy, with northwest winds between 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. 

Wednesday night will see a 20% chance of showers before 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy during the early evening then gradual clearing with a low around 37 degrees. Northwest winds could produce gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday brings a 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. It will be breezy with a high near 46 degrees and a low around 31 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

NWS: Weather next week

If you travel near the riverfront, know that ...

River Drive in Moline has been closed east of 25th Street effective immediately because of the rising Mississippi River.

Download PDF Flood detour

Also, River Drive in Davenport will be closed between Bridge Avenue and Division Street. Access to riverfront locations will not be impacted using north/south streets. In addition, South Concord Street between River Drive and Wapello Avenue is closed.

A Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities until further notice. Early today the river was at 17.1 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. The Mississippi is expected to rise to 17.7 feet Friday morning, then begin falling. At 17.5 feet  water affects the railroad tracks in downtown Davenport and River Drive, Pershing Avenue, and Federal Street. Water affects Bettendorf`s Leach Park.

• Area river levels

Photos: Early flooding of the Mississippi river

040720-flood-features-gk-008
040720-flood-features-gk-065
040720-flood-features-gk-070
040720-flood-features-gk-024
COVID-19 claims life of longtime Boy Scout volunteer in the Quad-Cities

Ben Rogers

Austin Mitchell said any moment spent with Ben Rogers was a moment that bettered your life.

"He was simply the best, a giving man who was willing to lend a second hand no matter what was going on,'' Mitchell, the Boy Scout camp ranger at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, said of Rogers, who died Tuesday from complications from the coronavirus. 

In a post on the Illowa Council, Boy Scouts of America Facebook page,  it was announced that Rogers passed after battling the coronavirus for more than a month.

The post said Rogers was active in all levels of scouting and was the kitchen king at Camp Loud Thunder and the grub master for the chuck wagon at the camp. He was tied closely for many years to Troop 109 at Moline's Seton Catholic School. Read more.

Historic photos: John Deere World Headquarters

John Deere - Historical
John Deere - Historical
John Deere - Historical
John Deere - Historical
Locals embrace the warm weather

