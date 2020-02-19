Wednesday briefing: Flurries, fashion and filmmaker to Q-C for new Prince film

Bundle up before venturing out today. Arctic air is hanging over the Quad-Cities.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today there is a chance of flurries after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 25 degrees.

Tonight there is a chance of flurries before 9 p.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming partly cloudy with a low around 6 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -5 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 21 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.

Thursday night will be clear with a low around 10 degrees.

Here's a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the area:

"Flurries are possible today, with little or no accumulation. Northwest winds will blow today and tonight at 10 to 20 mph, and tonight, with clearing skies, temperatures will fall below zero north of U.S. 30 where snow is on the ground. Wind chills as cold as -18 degrees are possible late tonight and early Thursday morning.