You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wednesday briefing: Flurries, fashion and filmmaker to Q-C for new Prince film
View Comments
alert featured

Wednesday briefing: Flurries, fashion and filmmaker to Q-C for new Prince film

{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

Bundle up before venturing out today. Arctic air is hanging over the Quad-Cities.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today there is a chance of flurries after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 25 degrees.

Tonight there is a chance of flurries before 9 p.m. Skies will be cloudy then gradually becoming partly cloudy with a low around 6 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -5 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 21 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.

Thursday night will be clear with a low around 10 degrees.

Here's a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the area:

"Flurries are possible today, with little or no accumulation. Northwest winds will blow today and tonight at 10 to 20 mph, and tonight, with clearing skies, temperatures will fall below zero north of U.S. 30 where snow is on the ground. Wind chills as cold as -18 degrees are possible late tonight and early Thursday morning.

"There are several chances for rain or snow between Sunday and Wednesday. It is too early to determine how much snow is possible, but those with travel interests should keep up to date on information for a possible storm system."

Today's trending headlines

Today's top stories

Crime, courts, and public safety news

What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

Colona man faces charges of arson, insurance fraud in connection with Davenport fire
Colona man faces charges of arson, insurance fraud in connection with Davenport fire
Animal advocates to seek justice at Scott County Courthouse for neglected dog
Animal advocates to seek justice at Scott County Courthouse for neglected dog
Port Byron man faces DUI charge after Sunday crash
Port Byron man faces DUI charge after Sunday crash
East Moline police chief: allegations against officer 'without merit'
East Moline police chief: allegations against officer 'without merit'
East Moline police chief: allegations against officer 'without merit'
East Moline police chief: allegations against officer 'without merit'

Lifestyle, entertainment headlines

+2
Filmmaker seeks interviews into Prince's death for new film

Filmmaker seeks interviews into Prince's death for new film

Award-winning Hollywood filmmaker Benjamin Jimerson-Phillips plans to come to the Quad-Cities to interview people with first-hand information regarding the music superstar Prince, who died in 2016 of an overdose six days after his plane made an emergency landing at Quad City International Airport and he was treated at a Moline hospital.

Photos: Recapping some of London Fashion Week's most interesting new looks

+29 
+29 
Britain London Fashion A/W Burberry 2020
+29 
+29 
Britain London Fashion A/W Burberry 2020
+29 
+29 
Britain London Fashion A/W Burberry 2020
+29 
+29 
Britain London Fashion A/W Burberry 2020
+29 
+29 
Britain London Fashion A/W Burberry 2020

Today's sports headlines

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Glenview Middle School teacher Margarita Mojica

+8 
+8 
021820-qc-nws-mojica-003
+8 
+8 
021820-qc-nws-mojica-004
+8 
+8 
021820-qc-nws-mojica-005
+8 
+8 
021820-qc-nws-mojica-006
+8 
+8 
021820-qc-nws-mojica-007

Class 2A Girls basketball Sectionals Riverdale vs Marian Central Catholic

Riverdale vs Marian Central Catholic in the Class 2A Girls basketball Sectionals, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Mendota high school.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News