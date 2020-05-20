Wednesday briefing: Flights down 95% at Q-C Airport, flood warning extended for Rock, and another COVID-19 death in Rock Island County

The forecast for today in a nutshell — cloudy. Here is today's dreary forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today will be cloudy with a chance of drizzle before 7 a.m. The high will be near 65 degrees and a low around 52 degrees. East winds will be between 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 68 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.
The Flood Warning for the Rock River in Moline has been extended until Sunday. Early today the Rock was at 13.98 feet and holding steady. Flood stage is 12 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring with the Rock expected to fall below flood stage Sunday morning. At 13.2 feet, water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Avenue from Green Valley Park 48th Street. Water is on Canal Road in Big Island. Smith`s Island is affected by floodwaters.
Traffic at the Moline airport was down 95% last month as the new coronavirus hammered the airline industry. But things are already picking back up as the airport adapts to new realities for air travelers.
Closure announcements are beginning to trickle in as COVID-19 has slammed the retail and business sectors in the past two months.
Bettendorf city administrator: Cancel parade, sell Life Fitness Center, to keep full-time employees and save money
More on the coronavirus and the Quad-Cities
Affectionately known as "Peaches,'' Steve Long spent 28 days ding-dong-ditching death's door.
As wine enthusiasts, we have the opportunity to “visit” regions all across the globe, many with profound and thousand-year histories dating back to the ancients.
MORRISON — Right up until April 21, the senior members of the Morrison boys' track and field squad had high hopes for a season they had looked forward to for so long.
SHERRARD — Almost a year ago to the day, Sherrard's Corbin Crippen reached an early pinnacle in his track and field career.
MORRISON — During his two stints as Morrison's head boys track and field coach, Tim Duncan presided over the two most successful teams in the program's history.
