Wednesday briefing: Flights down 95% at Q-C Airport, flood warning extended for Rock, and another COVID-19 death in Rock Island County

The forecast for today in a nutshell — cloudy. Here is today's dreary forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today will be cloudy with a chance of drizzle before 7 a.m. The high will be near 65 degrees and a low around 52 degrees. East winds will be between 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 68 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.

The Flood Warning for the Rock River in Moline has been extended until Sunday. Early today the Rock was at 13.98 feet and holding steady. Flood stage is 12 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring with the Rock expected to fall below flood stage Sunday morning. At 13.2 feet, water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Avenue from Green Valley Park 48th Street. Water is on Canal Road in Big Island. Smith`s Island is affected by floodwaters.