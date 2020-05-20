You are the owner of this article.
Wednesday briefing: Flights down 95% at Q-C Airport, flood warning extended for Rock, and another COVID-19 death in Rock Island County
Wednesday briefing: Flights down 95% at Q-C Airport, flood warning extended for Rock, and another COVID-19 death in Rock Island County

Mya Cedeno 12, of Moline fishes with her family at Riverside lagoon in Moline, May 19, 2020.

The forecast for today in a nutshell — cloudy. Here is today's dreary forecast from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Summary

Today will be cloudy with a chance of drizzle before 7 a.m. The high will be near 65 degrees and a low around 52 degrees. East winds will be between 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 68 degrees and a low around 57 degrees.

flood warning

The Flood Warning for the Rock River in Moline has been extended until Sunday. Early today the Rock was at 13.98 feet and holding steady. Flood stage is 12 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring with the Rock expected to fall below flood stage Sunday morning. At 13.2 feet, water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Avenue from Green Valley Park 48th Street. Water is on Canal Road in Big Island. Smith`s Island is affected by floodwaters.

• PPE could be next for UTHS in East Moline

• Backwater Gamblers lose ski season

• Genesis Medical Center reopening some services, relaxes visitor restrictions

• Rock Island County records youngest death yet

• Reynolds considers allowing more Iowa public activities

• United Way QC seeks grant proposals for Emergency Food and Shelter Program

• June 2 primary plan includes face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer

• Governor: Iowa OSHA acted appropriately on Tyson complaint

Today's photo gallery: Gone fishing

