Wednesday briefing: Flags fly against racism over Rocky/UT game, new restaurants in the Q-C, and 3 arrested in alleged theft ring

A fall-like day ushers in the first day of Autumn. Fall officially arrives at 2:21 p.m. today.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 68 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be clear with a low around 45 degrees.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 50 degrees. North winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Police arrest three women described as being part of organized theft ring
Illinois DOT to begin work on I-80 Mississippi River bridge Thursday
Former Moline police captain to stand trial in February
Flags fly over Rocky vs UT game as community comes together in fight against racism
Man dies at Mercer County Fairgrounds after getting trapped under "agricultural apparatus"
High School soccer fans brought flags from all over the world to the Rocky vs. UT game Tuesday.
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that work on the Interstate 80 Mississippi River Bridge, the Fred Schwengel Memorial Bridge, in Rock Island County will begin Thursday.
Individuals can still pick up packages and held mail at the downtown post office, 933 W 2nd St., as well as drop off pre-paid packages to mail.
Davenport police have arrested three women described in court documents as being part of an organized theft ring that steals merchandise and then resells it for personal profit.
The trial for a retired Moline police captain who is charged with four gun-related felonies is to begin in February — nearly 2 1/2 years after his arrest.
An Aledo man was arrested Monday on a warrant for aggravated identity theft, identity theft and theft.
New restaurants are on the rise in the Quad-Cities. Check out a few that have opened or are in the works:
Theresa Caputo will head to the Adler Theatre this Thursday for a live show.
Should you be in need of streaming something that conjures up rustling leaves and pumpkin-adjacent hues, here are four lovely possibilities.
In a battle of state-ranked teams, Assumption got the better of North Scott on Tuesday night at Assumption High School.
Alleman exited halftime trailing Western Big 6 rival Moline by three goals on Tuesday.
Rock Island's Htee Soe recorded a hat trick in an emotional Public Schools Stadium in Rock Island. The Rocks defeated United Township 4-3, but tonight was more than just a game.
