Wednesday briefing: First COVID-19 death in Iowa, bridge work halts for COVID-19, and bistate chase ends in capture of 2

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Be alert to patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise the day will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 58 degrees and a low around 43 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will produce gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight there's a 30% chance of rain between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. South winds around 10 to 15 mph will become northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday there's a 40% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 41 degrees. There's also a 30% chance of rain Thursday night.

• Mississippi spills out of its banks

Here are the latest river levels for the Mississippi, Cedar and Wapsipinicon rivers, all of which are under flood warnings.

• A Flood Warning remains in effect until Tuesday morning for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Locks & Dam 15. Early today the Mississippi was at 15.3 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet with minor flooding occurring and it is expected to continue. The Mississippi is forecast to rise to 15.4 feet today. At 15.5 feet water affects LeClaire Park.