Wednesday briefing: First COVID-19 death in Iowa, bridge work halts for COVID-19, and bistate chase ends in capture of 2
Wednesday briefing: First COVID-19 death in Iowa, bridge work halts for COVID-19, and bistate chase ends in capture of 2

032420-qc-nws-mobiletesting-05.JPG

Medical Assistant Lourdes Garcia in getting a COVID-19 testing samples from patients processed, March 24, 2020. This is the second Genesis drive through testing tent for COVID-19 that is located at 41st and 28th Ave in Moline. A doctors order is required for testing.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Fog

Be alert to patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise the day will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 58 degrees and a low around 43 degrees. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will produce gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight there's a 30% chance of rain between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. South winds around 10 to 15 mph will become northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday there's a 40% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 56 degrees and a low around 41 degrees. There's also a 30% chance of rain Thursday night.

• Mississippi spills out of its banks

Here are the latest river levels for the Mississippi, Cedar and Wapsipinicon rivers, all of which are under flood warnings.

• A Flood Warning remains in effect until Tuesday morning for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Locks & Dam 15. Early today the Mississippi was at 15.3 feet and rising. Flood stage is 15 feet with minor flooding occurring and it is expected to continue. The Mississippi is forecast to rise to 15.4 feet today. At 15.5 feet water affects LeClaire Park.

• A Flood Warning remains in effect until Saturday for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Monday morning. Early today the Wapsi was at 11.4 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet with minor flooding occurring and moderate flooding in the forecast. The Wapsi is expected to rise 11.6 feet today then fall below flood stage Monday. At 11.5 feet water affects homes along old U.S. 61.

• A Flood Warning remains in effect until Friday for the Cedar River near Conesville. Early today the Cedar was at 12.9 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. No flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. The Cedar is expected to continue rising to 13.5 feet Thursday. The river will fall below flood stage Friday night. At 13.5 feet water affects yards and access roads of residences along Iowa 22. Water affects the lowest sections of campgrounds just north of I-80 along the river and the lowest sections of Jack Shuger Memorial Park in Moscow. Water is also on 152nd Street north of County Road F70.

• Area river levels

Trending headlines

Today's coronavirus headlines

• 'It’s a good thing right now to be isolated in a small town': Rural areas across Q-C region grapple with pandemic

• Rock Island has a second confirmed case of COVID-19

• While Illinois' governor looks for hotels to be makeshift hospitals, Iowa's continues to say a shelter in place order isn't necessary

• We need a little light these days. So the Kall Christmas Lights are back, Corona Kindness style.

• First COVID-19 death confirmed in Iowa

• Hammond-Henry offers drive-through health screening

• Hy-Vee, Schnucks adding plexiglass wall to Quad-City checkout lanes to protect customers, workers from COVID-19

• Economic programs to assist workers, employers affected by coronavirus gaining some clarity

• In Quad-City schools, third-quarter grades and finals remain up in the air

• 2 more COVID-19 cases reported in Muscatine County

• Need a job? Openings exist, despite -- or because of -- COVID-19

• It can still be hard to get tested for COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities

• Sheriff Bustos: More medical protective equipment supplies should arrive in the Quad-Cities around March 30

Today's crime, courts and public safety news

Today's sports headlines

Photo galleries: Genesis Opens Second COVID Drive-thru Testing

Concerned about COVID-19?

