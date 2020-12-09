Wednesday briefing: Ex-Moline cop guilty of misconduct, betting on hemp, and positive Q-C COVID-19 tests fall

Get out and enjoy the day as temps climb into the 50s. Because come weekend we could see some snow. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 30 degrees.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.
Friday rain is likely after noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 42 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Rain is likely Friday night before 11 p.m., then rain and snow likely. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 33 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60%.
Rock Island-Milan school board members voted to approve the 2020 tax levy and approved a sports-related contract in a split vote.
As Iowa completes its first year of growing hemp and Illinois finishes its second year, Muscatine Community College students are nearing their harvest in a greenhouse at the college. The hemp sector offers a lot of promise after the federal government allowed the crop to be grown again via the 2018 Farm Bill.
WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo has set a truth-in-taxation hearing for 6 p.m. Dec. 15 as the proposed city tax levy is up 18.8% from last year. The hearing, required when the increase is greater than 4.9%, will be remote access only, https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/459315765 or see the city's website. A special city council meeting will follow the hearing; approval of the ordinance for the levy is on the agenda.
A former Moline police sergeant accused of official misconduct and theft is scheduled to be sentenced in February after he pleaded guilty to the misconduct charge Monday in Rock Island County court.
A Davenport woman was arrested Monday and charged with multiple acts of child endangerment after investigators determined her 2-year-old child suffered a perforated bowel and several rib fractures earlier this year.
A Davenport man faces multiple charges of endangering a 7-month-old child in his care after police said the child suffered third-degree burns.
It will be different this year, but people will still celebrate Hanukkah or Christmas. Test your knowledge of the holidays’ traditions and history.
For many avid readers, recurring characters in long running series are like old friends, each book a chance to catch up. The chance to know a character’s unknown backstory fuels “A Hanging at Dawn,” Charles Todd’s tightly plotted novella. Todd’s two perceptive series about Scotland Yard detective Ian Rutledge and battlefield nurse Bess Crawford are known for showing how the historical and ...
The 2019-20 prep boys' basketball season found both Rock Island and first-year Western Big 6 Conference member Geneseo traveling nearly identical paths.
DURHAM, N.C. — Any questions about where Illinois basketball was on the national scale were answered on Tuesday night.
After-thoughts from Iowa’s 93-80 victory over North Carolina:
