Wednesday briefing: Ex-Moline cop guilty of misconduct, betting on hemp, and positive Q-C COVID-19 tests fall
NWS:Summary

Get out and enjoy the day as temps climb into the 50s. Because come weekend we could see some snow. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 30 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 52 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.

NWS: Snow

Friday rain is likely after noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 42 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Rain is likely Friday night before 11 p.m., then rain and snow likely. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 33 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

+16
Illinois, Iowa farmers betting on the future of hemp

As Iowa completes its first year of growing hemp and Illinois finishes its second year, Muscatine Community College students are nearing their harvest in a greenhouse at the college. The hemp sector offers a lot of promise after the federal government allowed the crop to be grown again via the 2018 Farm Bill.

Geneseo proposing levy with increase of 18.8 %

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo has set a truth-in-taxation hearing for 6 p.m. Dec. 15 as the proposed city tax levy is up 18.8% from last year. The hearing, required when the increase is greater than 4.9%, will be remote access only, https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/459315765 or see the city's website. A special city council meeting will follow the hearing; approval of the ordinance for the levy is on the agenda.

• Moline City Hall to remain closed amid rise in coronavirus cases

• Gable doesn't think masks are needed full time

• Positive COVID-19 tests fall in the Q-C, local officials plan for vaccine

• Illinois governor ramps up talk about vaccine safety

• Pritzker touts promising vaccine data; Positivity rate falls below 10%

• Iowa reporting change adds 177 to virus death toll, may rise

5 easy recipes that could be your new weeknight go-tos

White Pizza With Mushrooms and Garlicky Greens
Turkey Noodle Soup
Slow Cooker Pot Roast
Seriously Simple: Holiday gifts for your favorite cooks
Review: ‘A Hanging at Dawn’ a tightly plotted origin story in Bess Crawford series

For many avid readers, recurring characters in long running series are like old friends, each book a chance to catch up. The chance to know a character’s unknown backstory fuels “A Hanging at Dawn,” Charles Todd’s tightly plotted novella. Todd’s two perceptive series about Scotland Yard detective Ian Rutledge and battlefield nurse Bess Crawford are known for showing how the historical and ...

Top photo gallery: Muscatine Community College two-semester hemp curriculum

