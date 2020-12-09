Wednesday briefing: Ex-Moline cop guilty of misconduct, betting on hemp, and positive Q-C COVID-19 tests fall

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo has set a truth-in-taxation hearing for 6 p.m. Dec. 15 as the proposed city tax levy is up 18.8% from last year. The hearing, required when the increase is greater than 4.9%, will be remote access only, https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/459315765 or see the city's website. A special city council meeting will follow the hearing; approval of the ordinance for the levy is on the agenda.