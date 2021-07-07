 Skip to main content
Wednesday briefing: East Moline police to get body cameras, Davenport man faces arson charge, and step into the shoes of PGA golfers
Wednesday briefing: East Moline police to get body cameras, Davenport man faces arson charge, and step into the shoes of PGA golfers

Showers and thunderstorms enter the region today just in time for the John Deere Classic. Here are the latest weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and with possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 85 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 62 degrees. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 77 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.

• Middle Road work, bike path closure, begin today

Road closed sign

In Bettendorf, Middle Road will be under construction between Belmont Road and Woodfield Drive beginning today and continuing for about three weeks.

The work will consist of asphalt resurfacing. Construction will be phased in two stages. Each stage will close two lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the other two lanes.

Also beginning Tuesday in Bettendorf, the riverfront bike path will be closed between Leach Park and the Isle Casino & Hotel, until July 11. Follow the detour signs.

Amazon bringing 1,000 jobs to Davenport? City to announce major economic project

Amazon bringing 1,000 jobs to Davenport? City to announce major economic project

The city of Davenport and the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce will announce a major economic development project at a press conference Wednesday, according to a city media advisory. It is widely expected that officials will announce plans for an Amazon fulfillment center north of Interstate 80 and west of the Davenport Municipal Airport.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs legislation "that will help make healthcare more accessible and affordable for Illinois residents that rely on the state’s Medicaid system," according to the governor's office.

Photos: Historic photos of Continental Baking Co./Hostess

Hostess plant - 1982
Hostess plant - 1982
Hostess plant - 1982
Hostess plant - 1982
Hostess plant - 1990

Photos: Muscatine at Davenport West softball

070621-qc-spt-musc-dw softball
070621-qc-spt-musc-dw softball
070621-qc-spt-musc-dw softball
070621-qc-spt-musc-dw softball
070621-qc-spt-musc-dw softball

 

