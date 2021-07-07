Wednesday briefing: East Moline police to get body cameras, Davenport man faces arson charge, and step into the shoes of PGA golfers

Showers and thunderstorms enter the region today just in time for the John Deere Classic. Here are the latest weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and with possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 85 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 62 degrees. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 77 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.
• Middle Road work, bike path closure, begin today
In Bettendorf, Middle Road will be under construction between Belmont Road and Woodfield Drive beginning today and continuing for about three weeks.
The work will consist of asphalt resurfacing. Construction will be phased in two stages. Each stage will close two lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the other two lanes.
Also beginning Tuesday in Bettendorf, the riverfront bike path will be closed between Leach Park and the Isle Casino & Hotel, until July 11. Follow the detour signs.
Today's top news headlines
The city of Davenport and the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce will announce a major economic development project at a press conference Wednesday, according to a city media advisory. It is widely expected that officials will announce plans for an Amazon fulfillment center north of Interstate 80 and west of the Davenport Municipal Airport.
East Moline City Council approved a proposal on Tuesday to purchase body cameras for East Moline officers. The move was prompted by Illinois police reform passed by lawmakers earlier this year.
Tyson ready-to-eat chicken products recalled recently for Listeria monocytogenes may have been served by the Davenport School District.
Crime, courts and public safety news
A Moline woman pleaded not guilty in a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning to charges of hitting and throwing a 1-year-old child, causing a skull fracture and brain bleeds.
A Davenport man was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree arson in relation to a house fire in May.
Rock Island man accused of owning a handgun that had been modified to shoot without manual reloading
A Rock Island man pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to charges he owned an unregistered machine gun.
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
Bix Beiderbecke changed the jazz world forever almost 100 years ago, and he's still remembered today.
As fictitious towns go, Schmigadoon is a lot like River City.
To encourage customers to try the new ingredients, thousands of restaurants plan to give away up to one million free sandwiches between on July 13.
Today's top sports headlines
Top-ranked Muscatine finishes off a 34-3 regular season with a pair of MAC routs of Davenport West, winning 10-0 and 12-0
A night after taking a pitch off the elbow, Olivia Wardlow was back in the lineup and drove in two runs for Assumption in a regional tournament win.
IOWA CITY — You could see it last season.
John Deere Classic
Fans of the John Deere Classic will have the opportunity get a closer look and insight into the thought process of PGA Tour players as they return to TPC at Deere Run — right at their fingertips.
Eric Cole took a unique approach in his preparation for Monday's open qualifier for the John Deere Classic PGA Tour event.
Dylan Frittelli defends a championship for the first time on the PGA Tour this week at the John Deere Classic in Silvis.
