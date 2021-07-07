Wednesday briefing: East Moline police to get body cameras, Davenport man faces arson charge, and step into the shoes of PGA golfers

Showers and thunderstorms enter the region today just in time for the John Deere Classic. Here are the latest weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and with possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 85 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 62 degrees. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 77 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.

• Middle Road work, bike path closure, begin today

In Bettendorf, Middle Road will be under construction between Belmont Road and Woodfield Drive beginning today and continuing for about three weeks.

The work will consist of asphalt resurfacing. Construction will be phased in two stages. Each stage will close two lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the other two lanes.